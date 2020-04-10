 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to links with ex-Arsenal man Steve Morrow

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 10/4/2020 | 07:15pm

Following the departure of John McDermott, who left the club to join the Football Association, Tottenham are on the look-out for a new academy director.

And according to some reports, the man they may have their eyes set on, is someone who used to be connected with the Lilywhites’ bitter rivals, Arsenal.

The Daily Mail claim that former Gunners defender Steve Morrow is on the short-list at Spurs to succeed McDermott, having “developed a reputation as one of the best academy administrators in the country during his time at Arsenal”.

After hearing about their links to Morrow, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some fans brought up Morrow’s history with rivals Arsenal as a big no-no, and why the club should steer well clear of appointing him.

Understandably, many Spurs supporters seem unimpressed by their club targeting someone who used to be on the books at Arsenal both as a player and as a member of the backroom staff.

When you’re trying to make sure that you’re well and truly out of the shadows of your local rivals, going after one of their former employees perhaps isn’t the best look.

But if he’s the individual with the best track record and resume, then perhaps Spurs should look past the obvious rivalry, and instead focus on how Morrow could actually simultaneously help them and come back to haunt Arsenal too.

