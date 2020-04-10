Spurs fans react to links with ex-Arsenal man Steve Morrow

Following the departure of John McDermott, who left the club to join the Football Association, Tottenham are on the look-out for a new academy director.

And according to some reports, the man they may have their eyes set on, is someone who used to be connected with the Lilywhites’ bitter rivals, Arsenal.

The Daily Mail claim that former Gunners defender Steve Morrow is on the short-list at Spurs to succeed McDermott, having “developed a reputation as one of the best academy administrators in the country during his time at Arsenal”.

After hearing about their links to Morrow, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

No thanks — Alex Beckett (@crumpetboy85) April 10, 2020

We dream with Luis Campos. Reality is this guy. — Patrick 🇵🇹 (@PatrickyTHFC) April 9, 2020

We need talent not fodder — Thomas (@RizzoTHFC) April 9, 2020

no — ɢɪᴏ ғᴏʀ ʙᴀʟʟᴏɴ ᴅ’ᴏʀ (@TangangaWzn) April 10, 2020

Looks like a geography teacher — Spencer Groom (@floordetective1) April 9, 2020

Great another nobody to produce bang average nobodies to loan out n then sell to league 1 sides.

Unless they slip through the net and steal a living in our 1st team like winks — Felon82 (@Felon82) April 9, 2020

Please no — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) April 9, 2020

Some fans brought up Morrow’s history with rivals Arsenal as a big no-no, and why the club should steer well clear of appointing him.

He played for Arsenal. No chance — Steve Betts (@bettssteve) April 9, 2020

Anyone with Woolwich in them should not be encouraged to cross the line, does our club have no shame? — Paul Oakes (@PaulOakes5) April 9, 2020

Don’t want an ex-Woolwich. — Frank Hellevik (@hellevikfrank) April 9, 2020

Understandably, many Spurs supporters seem unimpressed by their club targeting someone who used to be on the books at Arsenal both as a player and as a member of the backroom staff.

When you’re trying to make sure that you’re well and truly out of the shadows of your local rivals, going after one of their former employees perhaps isn’t the best look.

But if he’s the individual with the best track record and resume, then perhaps Spurs should look past the obvious rivalry, and instead focus on how Morrow could actually simultaneously help them and come back to haunt Arsenal too.

