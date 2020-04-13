Alasdair Gold reveals Spurs could return for Artem Dzyuba

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham could return for Artem Dzyuba in the summer transfer window.

What did he say?

The north London side were very much on the look-out for a new centre-forward during January, with reports suggesting a late move for Chelsea man Olivier Giroud was on the cards.

However, a deal for the Frenchman failed to materialise, and Spurs have been left to rue their lack of genuine options up front following the injuries to the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Now, Gold has claimed that the Lilywhites could make a move for Zenit marksman Dzyuba. He said: “Experienced 31-year-old Russian striker Artem Dzyuba claimed Spurs tried to sign him in January. His contract expires this summer and Tottenham could well return for the 6ft 4ins prolific forward as a classic Mourinho target man.

“He had scored 15 goals in 28 appearances, along with laying on 12 assists, this season and netted twice in the Champions League. Dzyuba also has 24 goals in 42 matches for Russia.”

Shrewd

Amid the latest report on Harry Kane suggesting Spurs have no intention of selling him this summer to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival, a move for Dzyuba doesn’t seem as uninspiring as it first may have looked.

The Russian, now 31, would be able to join on a free transfer as Gold alludes to due to his contract coming to an end with Zenit, and as a potential back-up option for Kane, certainly fits the bill.

He has plenty of top-level experience in his time with the Russian outfit, scoring 22 goals in 61 games across both the Europa League and Champions League.

For someone who would cost nothing, and simply be another Fernando Llorente-like alternative to Kane, it certainly seems a rather shrewd signing.

