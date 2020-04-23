 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to their interest in Barcelona star Arthur

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 23/4/2020 | 08:10pm

As Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his Tottenham squad this summer, one man who the north London side seemingly have an eye on is Barcelona star Arthur.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Lilywhites, along with Serie A giants Inter, have the Brazilian on their radar ahead of a potential move for the midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The report claims that Spurs have asked about Arthur’s availability, and that given Barcelona’s concerns over the financial impact surrounding the current climate, he could be put up for sale.

After hearing about their links to the midfielder, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

One fan even suggested that Spurs simply swap Arthur for Tanguy Ndombele in order to bring the Brazilian to north London.

At just 23, Arthur could quite possibly hold down a position in Spurs’ midfield for the next decade or so.

The Brazilian has played at the highest level possible with Barcelona, competing at the top of La Liga and featuring in the Champions League too – he was of course part of the side that came to Wembley and beat Spurs 4-2 in the group stages of the competition back in October 2018.

Should Spurs splash the cash on Arthur?

Yes

Yes

No

No

A move for him would be a major statement of intent on the part of Mourinho’s team.

