Spurs fans react to update on Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

Heading into Jose Mourinho’s first summer in charge of Tottenham, the Portuguese man will no doubt be hoping to bring in some more of his own players to help rebuild the squad in his image.

Steven Bergwijn of course was the only permanent signing made by the Lilywhites back in the January transfer window, and now according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Spurs are now the front-runners in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

The report reveals that the Croatian has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants after failing to agree a new contract with the club.

And after hearing about the update on their swoop for the play-maker, fans of the north London side took to Twitter to voice their thoughts about their latest transfer target.

Jose Mourinho is a fan of Ivan. He knows how he controls the midfield with everybody attacking. He is one who sneaks out danger. If we get him for two years it would be good. Modric can help too — Vishal Vora (@VipulV2304) May 3, 2020

Very good footballer,would add some needed experience in midfield. — Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) May 3, 2020

A winner too, that’s what our team needs — ⚪️⚪️ (@bashy_1986) May 3, 2020

That goal he’s scored against us was unreal — ️ DRIPPY DAVID️ (@EricDonDier) May 3, 2020

He’s criminally underrated — HotspurWay (@Spurs481) May 3, 2020

Can’t see it happening sadly. Levy won’t spend any £££ this summer #COYS #THFC — Peter (@_petey_pan) May 3, 2020

This excites me a little more — George Russell (@George_Russell8) May 3, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans insisted that Rakitic is better than current midfielder Harry Winks even at his age.

He’s levels on Winks unfortunately, and I like Winks — ok (@Ndombaldi) May 3, 2020

A better option than Winks even at 32. — R (@R86073668) May 3, 2020

Despite being 32-years-old, Rakitic would bring a wealth of experience to Mourinho’s side, and give them someone who has been a cornerstone of a Barcelona midfield for the past few years.

Should Spurs sign Ivan Rakitic?

Yes Vote No Vote

He has played 299 times for the Catalan outfit, scoring 34 times and providing 41 assists, and has of course played Champions League football year-in and year-out.

A move for the Croatian could be a shrewd move by Spurs this summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans discuss an update on their swoop for this goalkeeper.