Spurs must sign Ledley King 2.0 in Norwich’s Ben Godfrey

According to The Sun, Tottenham are interested in luring Norwich defender Ben Godfrey to north London this summer.

What’s the word?

Jose Mourinho’s side have had a difficult season this year, particularly defensively, with 44 goals conceded in just 32 Premier League matches.

And with the long-term futures of both Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth up in the air, it’s no surprise to hear the Lilywhites are interested in reinforcing their defence.

Could Ben Godfrey be the long-term heir to Ledley King?

As per The Sun, along with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Spurs have set their sights on Canaries centre-back Godfrey, who is currently valued around the £25m mark.

Shades of Ledley

Despite only being 22, and playing for a side rooted towards the bottom of the Premier League table for the entire season, Godfrey has shown his leadership qualities week-in and week-out, even taking on the captain’s armband for the clashes against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Spurs of course know all about young and promising centre-backs who can carry a dressing room, with Ledley King taking on the skipper’s role full-time back in 2005, at the age of just 25.

The 6 foot Godfrey has himself previously admitted to embracing the idea of being a leader, after being named captain of England’s U21s. He said: “Being made under-21s captain was such an honour. I do see myself as a leader. I don’t know why. I enjoy being captain of the team and, with or without the armband, I’d be the same but it’s such a good feeling to lead out your country.”

With Spurs struggling to keep things tight defensively, and on the verge of losing an experienced character in Vertonghen, bringing in someone like Godfrey who seems like such a natural fit to the role, makes a lot of sense. And with the Canaries likely to go down, Daniel Levy has the perfect chance to take advantage and sign him up.

Mourinho could very well find his next leader a la John Terry in Godfrey.