Ex-Spurs ace Nabil Bentaleb has failed to hit the heights

Having come through the youth teams at Tottenham, Nabil Bentaleb really broke into the first-team set-up in north London under the management of Tim Sherwood.

The Algerian featured 29 times under the former Spurs boss, scoring four goals and providing a further three assists too. It was no surprise that Sherwood waxed lyrical about the midfielder’s abilities when he made his early breakthrough.

Speaking back in 2014, he said: “I think he’s been great. I know Bentaleb, I know what he possesses. He trains like every day is the last day in the world and that’s a great trait to have for a young kid. when he came on against Southampton, I was sure about him but you never know until you put them on the stage. It shows that he’s unfazed and, for me, his performances are growing from week to week. He’s performing very, very well.”

But following Sherwood’s exit, things just haven’t quite worked out as well as he would have hoped. Here, Football FanCast take a look at just what has happened since Bentaled left north London.

Where’s Nabil Bentaleb now?

The 25-year-old scored just once in the 46 games that he played for Sherwood’s Spurs successor, Mauricio Pochettino, and evidently the Argentine wasn’t a big fan of his talents as he shipped him out on loan to Bundesliga side Schalke for the 2016/2017 season.

After enjoying a largely impressive debut campaign – he scored five times and provided four assists in 32 top-flight games – it was unsurprising that Schalke decided to sign him on a permanent basis. But after putting pen to paper on a long-term deal to stay in Germany, Bentaleb has really struggled to kick on.

The following year saw him play just 16 times in the Bundesliga, before making only 25 appearances in the campaign after that. Such has been his career, that Newcastle were able to sign him on a loan deal in the January transfer window gone by.

And to compound his matters, the Algerian has played just three times in the Premier League since making the switch to Tyneside. The £4.5m-rated man has just fallen off the radar from when he initially flourished, and Spurs surely don’t have any regrets about letting him go.

