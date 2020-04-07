Spurs’ David Brooks move could spell bad news for Lamela

As Tottenham fans will undoubtedly know, Erik Lamela was one of the big-money signings during the summer of 2013 when the north London side’s entire transfer window was dominated by the Gareth Bale saga.

Lamela became then Spurs manager, Andre Villas-Boas’ sixth signing of the summer, with reports claiming that the Argentine had arrived in a £25.7m deal.

Following Christian Eriksen’s departure earlier this year, Lamela is the final man standing from the group of players Villas-Boas brought to the club back in 2013.

But if recent reports are to be true, then the winger could be staring down the barrel at the end of his career at Spurs.

According to The Sun, with Bournemouth bracing themselves for a summer revamp, the likes of Manchester United and Spurs “could rekindle their interest” in David Brooks – providing he regains his fitness after missing this entire season with an ankle injury.

Both Brooks and Lamela are very similar in terms of profile, with both naturally left-footed, and comfortable with coming off the right-flank, and even operating as a more central play-maker too.

But at 22, the £27m-rated Cherries ace has far more time on his side, and could be the kind of signing that provide Jose Mourinho’s team with a bit more spark and energy. Last season saw him net seven times and provide a further five assists for Eddie Howe’s men – a record comfortably better than what Lamela managed (six goals and three assists) despite undoubtedly playing in a better team.

Since Mourinho’s arrival, Lamela’s time in the first-team has been very sporadic, with a hamstring injury certainly not helping his cause either. But following his return, the 28-year-old has only completed the full 90 minutes in the Premier League just once, with only three starts in the top-flight to his name.

It’s clear he’s not the most important figure in Mourinho’s plans, and Brooks’ arrival would throw yet another spanner in the works for him.

It would be difficult to see how Lamela could conceivably remain a key part of the squad if Spurs pull off a move for the Bournemouth midfielder, and it’s exactly why it could finally put the nail in the coffin for the Villas-Boas spending nightmare of 2013.

