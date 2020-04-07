Spurs fans react to interest in Bournemouth’s David Brooks

Having only managed to bring in Steven Bergwijn as a new permanent signing in the January transfer window, Jose Mourinho will no doubt be keen to strengthen his Tottenham squad this summer.

And according to the latest reports, one man who the north London side could well be targeting, is Bournemouth’s David Brooks.

The Sun claim that the Cherries are bracing for a shake-up in the summer window, and that both Manchester United and Spurs “could rekindle their interest” if the 22-year-old can regain his fitness again – he has missed 251 days of action thanks to an ankle injury suffered back in July of last year.

After hearing about the links to Brooks, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their potential summer transfer target.

Yes please absolutely top draw last season — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) April 5, 2020

Yep I would be all over this, good top young player — Kieren Flanagan (@KierenFlanagan) April 5, 2020

I like Brooks – decent player there! — Paul Pickering (@paulpickering69) April 5, 2020

Brooks in particular in 18/19 was great. — Michael (@SpursMichael486) April 5, 2020

A couple of fans however did raise concerns about Brooks’ track record with injuries, with one supporter in particular claiming that a move “would be a risk”.

I’d happily take him such a good talent can play in the middle as well, only problem is that he’s injury prone — JackCymru🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SparksTHFC) April 5, 2020

I like him but he hasn’t played all season since his injury. Would be a risk. — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) April 5, 2020

Another Spurs fan meanwhile was far less enthusiastic about the prospect of Brooks signing, instead suggesting QPR’s Eberechi Eze as a better option.

Pass, rather have eze who is is twice the player brooks is — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) April 5, 2020

Having missed the entirety of this campaign, Spurs would no doubt be taking somewhat of a gamble in making a move for Brooks in the summer.

But based on his performances last season, he does seem like he would be a shrewd swoop. He netted seven times and provided a further five assists in just 33 games across all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side, and that included some big-time moments too – not least the goal and assist in the 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea.

Should Spurs sign David Brooks?

Yes Vote No Vote

Most Spurs fans are right to be excited by Brooks’ potential arrival.

