Spurs can land £10m bargain in Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson

According to reports, Tottenham are interested in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

What’s the word?

Having secured Europa League football for next season, all eyes will be on how Spurs can strengthen their squad in Jose Mourinho’s first summer transfer window in charge.

And as per The Sun, the Lilywhites are leading the race for Cherries striker Wilson, with Daniel Levy ready to make a quick offer. The report further adds that the England international’s reputation remains intact despite his side’s relegation to the Championship, and that with his reported £110k-a-week wages, Bournemouth will struggle to keep him.

Perfect back-up to Kane

When Harry Kane found himself on the side-lines following a serious hamstring injury earlier this year, it became clear for everyone to see just how little depth Spurs have in the striking department.

Moves for the likes of Olivier Giroud were touted, but no new centre-forward arrived, and Jose Mourinho had to make do with using more traditional wingers in the number nine role.

For a club the size of Spurs, and are looking to compete for the top-four, not even having a back-up striker is unbelievable. And with the new season coming quickly in September, Levy has the perfect chance to answer Mourinho’s prayers by signing Wilson for £10m.

That kind of money in today’s market is surely seen as a major bargain, with Wilson a proven Premier League goal-scorer – he has scored 41 times in 126 games in the competition. Bournemouth’s main talisman up front, it’s been no surprise to hear Eddie Howe speak highly of him, calling him an “outstanding player with unique attributes”.

Wilson’s key skill of just finding the back of the net, and doing so in the top-flight already, makes him the kind of no-brainer move that Levy must make this summer.