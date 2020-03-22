Spurs’ Cameron Carter-Vickers should be given final chance

Anyone still remember Cameron Carter-Vickers?

The centre-back made his first-team debut for Tottenham all the way back in September 2016, when he was part of a side that thrashed Gillingham 5-0 in the third round of the League Cup.

Speaking after the game, Carter-Vickers declared: “I got a little nervous when I found out I’d be starting but I think that helped me. It kept me on my toes and it was good for me. Now I’m going to keep my head down, keep working hard at the training ground and try to push on.”

Sadly for him, the now 22-year-old has struggled to do just that. In fact, since playing his first game for the senior side more than three years ago, he has featured just four times in total for Spurs’ first-team. Hardly the number of games for a player who the club may have had high hopes for.

Since the 2016/2017 campaign, Carter-Vickers hasn’t even had a sniff of the first-team back in north London, instead spending season after season on loan to the likes of Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke and now Luton.

This campaign saw him start off at Stoke, before moving across to Luton in the January transfer window. He has played quite regularly in the Championship, making 19 appearances in the division, with his current manager whilst on loan speaking highly of him when he arrived on loan back in January.

Luton boss Graeme Jones said: “I’m delighted with the signing of Cameron. He can play anywhere across the back four, with centre-half being his preferred position. Graham Potter is one of my best friends and I spoke to him about Cameron, having had him on loan at Swansea last season. He said the character he’s got is incredible, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Even Mauricio Pochettino himself spoke highly of the kind of potential he saw in Carter-Vickers back in 2016, several months before his debut. He said: “We have another youngster from the academy – Cameron Carter-Vickers. He is still young but has enough quality and he is training with us from the beginning of the season and playing for the Under-21s. It’s a good opportunity to stay with us now more consistently.”

The fact that he is spoken highly by managers then and now, suggests Carter-Vickers still has something to offer, and shouldn’t be considered a lost cause, even despite him falling from the radar in recent years.

But with numerous loan spells under his belt, this summer should be make or break in terms of his long-term Spurs career. Jose Mourinho should give him one final chance during pre-season to showcase his credentials and lay down a marker. If he doesn’t, then it might finally be the end.

