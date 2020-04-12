Spurs fans react to fresh links to AS Roma ace Cengiz Under

It feels like Cengiz Under’s name has been linked with Tottenham for what feels like eternity.

The Turkey international appeared to be heading to north London way back in the summer of 2017, before Serie A giants AS Roma stole a march on them to sign him.

Despite the move, the rumours linking him with a switch to the Lilywhites never failed to die away, and now, according to Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb, Spurs are once again interested in luring him to the Premier League.

After hearing about the fresh reports linking them with a move for Under, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their potential summer transfer target.

Under and rose down the left next season — Keith🇮🇪 (@Keith_678) April 11, 2020

A good left footed player 👏🏾 — Big Ben 🐊🔑 (@imoppong) April 11, 2020

Dzeko — William (@spursy_chirpy) April 12, 2020

A couple of fans revealed that a move for Under wouldn’t make sense, particularly when they have other priorities to worry about, namely up front.

Strikers is what spurs need. — Horsemouth (@Horsemouth7) April 11, 2020

Would be amazing but doesn’t make sense when we have bergwijn Lamela lucas son — Odyssey (@7Sonaldo) April 11, 2020

One Spurs supporter meanwhile brought Leandro Damiao’s name into the conversation, the Brazilian of course another player who was annually linked with a move to Spurs ever since the Andre Villas-Boas days.

Under is the new damiano …every window we get linked — Andy Mackay (@amclegend33) April 12, 2020

As is always the case with the transfer window, there’s always that one player linked to every club who seems destined to make that move, but never actually does.

Should Spurs sign Cengiz Under this summer?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

With Spurs well-stocked in the wide areas, particularly after the January arrival of Steven Bergwijn from Dutch giants PSV, it’s difficult to see how the £21.6m-rated Under could realistically fit into Jose Mourinho’s first-team.

This may be one of those rumours that you take with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Spurs must take this perfect chance to sign long-term target.