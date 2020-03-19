Spurs remain interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

According to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham remain interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

What’s the word?

The Lilywhites were linked with a surprising swoop for the France international towards the end of the January transfer window, with reports claiming the striker himself would be interested in a switch across London.

However, a deal failed to materialise before the end of the deadline, and Giroud stayed put. However, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, it may not be the last we’ve heard of the rumours a potential Spurs move.

The report claims that Jose Mourinho’s side remain interested in signing the former Arsenal star, and that his personal “idea of staying in London has never waned”. It’s further suggested the likes of Lazio and Inter are also in the hunt to lure Giroud away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fixing mistakes

So Daniel Levy has the perfect chance to fix Spurs’ biggest blunder of the January transfer window.

Having seen Harry Kane fall to injury, the north Londoners desperately needed another centre-forward to help share the goal-scoring burden. Instead, they failed to do so, and were hit with the double whammy of losing Heung-min Son to a significant injury too.

To make matters even worse, Giroud has enjoyed a very fruitful period in front of goal since the close of the window, including scoring against Spurs themselves. Levy and Mourinho would no doubt have been ruing the fact that they missed out on the Frenchman.

But with reports claiming they remain interested in the £110k-a-week ace, Levy can ensure Spurs don’t make the same mistake a second time by landing Giroud in the summer. Whilst it won’t make up for the fact that he could have helped him for a couple of months before the postponement of football, he will represent a solid addition to their striking ranks.

