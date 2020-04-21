Spurs fans absolutely loving report on Christian Eriksen

Despite leaving the club in the January transfer window, there can be no doubt Christian Eriksen proved himself to be one of the best value for money signings in Tottenham’s recent history.

The Denmark international arrived in north London from Dutch giants Ajax for a reported fee of just £11.5m back in the summer of 2013, and he went on to enjoy a very impressive career.

As per Transfermarkt, he ended up making 305 appearances for the club, scoring an impressive 69 times and providing a further 89 assists. But with his original contract with Spurs set to come to an end at the end of this season, Eriksen was finally allowed to make the move to Inter in January, and it appears things haven’t worked out so well for him.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter boss Antonio Conte has been left less than impressed with the play-maker’s form, and has demanded him to improve his intensity.

After hearing about the report about their former player, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Pure daylight robbery — Sam_THFC (@Sam_Botham) April 19, 2020

Saw this coming he’s declined not wanting to be at Spurs worsened it. — βlαck_Rugαr (@tankoz_357) April 19, 2020

Join the club mate. — John Keaney (@JohnnK72) April 20, 2020

Things you love to see — Josh (@JOSHSPURS92) April 19, 2020

You know why cause hes garbage — Patrick sikobali (@PatrickSikobali) April 20, 2020

Some Spurs fans didn’t seem shocked at all, with one supporter in particular saying that Eriksen had “peaked a while back”.

pic.twitter.com/p358PyRpyF — Jose Mario dos Santos Mourinho Felix (@Jose_Spursinho) April 19, 2020

Yep, sorry Inter he peaked a while back, your welcome. — James (@OldManHotspur) April 20, 2020

Well we did tell you he’d lost it Inter, cheers for the 20m though — Andy (@AndyTHFC204) April 19, 2020

So it looks like Spurs cut their losses on Eriksen at just about the right time.

The Dane’s final few months in north London were nothing short of a disaster, scoring just twice in 20 Premier League games and finding himself in and out of the first-team.

Who won the Christian Eriksen deal?

Tottenham Vote Inter Milan Vote

And if the report on Conte’s thoughts are true, then Spurs may have dodged a bullet by refusing to extend Eriksen’s deal.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans react to their interest in this 15-goal striker.