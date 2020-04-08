Spurs’ Clinton N’Jie signing was Pochettino’s biggest flop

Hands up if you remember Clinton N’Jie.

The Cameroon international signed for Tottenham back in the summer of 2015 during Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge, penning a five-year deal in north London.

And based on his comments immediately after signing, N’Jie seemed to think that big things were destined for him. He said: “I‘m very happy to join Tottenham, such a big club in England. I’m still young, still growing up and it’s a big challenge – the Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world.

“The club is ambitious and I’m ready to give my best to help the club achieve its aims. Like I said, I’m still learning and I’m here to give my best. I just hope I get the chance to give (back) to the club what they are giving to me.”

Unfortunately for him, things just didn’t work out so well for him.

As per Transfermarkt, the now 22-year-old played just 14 times in total for the Spurs first-team, scoring no goals whatsoever and providing just one solitary assist.

A knee injury in December 2015 that ruled him out for the best part of three months did nothing to help his cause, and he struggled to really make it back into Pochettino’s squad thereafter.

In the end, he was shipped out on loan to French side Marseille before making a recent move to Russian outfit Dinamo Moscow. With Pochettino helping to develop the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane amongst others, seeing N’Jie fall by the wayside is surely one of the few failures on the part of the former Spurs boss.

Speaking a couple of years ago, the striker remained adamant that he didn’t regret his time at Spurs. He revealed: “It’s a choice I needed to make. The club was OK with it. Everyone thought it was a good solution. I acquired a lot of experience during that adventure at Tottenham. It really helped me afterwards, and it still does. Therefore, I have no regrets.”

Now valued at a measly £2.52m, N’Jie’s decline since making the move from Lyon is a blight on Pochettino’s track record. The Argentine had some major success stories in the transfer market – the likes of Heung-min Son and Alli for example – but the Cameroonian will go down as one of his biggest Spurs disasters.

