Tottenham Hotspur head into tonight's Champions League showdown at home to AC Milan following what has been a grim week on the domestic front, with the Lilywhites having suffered 1-0 defeats to Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup and Premier League, respectively.

A major issue for the returning Antonio Conte - who will be back in the dugout for the visit of the Italian champions - will be his side's shortcomings in attack after failing to score in either game last week, with there still far too great a reliance on talisman Harry Kane to deliver the goods.

While the Englishman has been typically lethal this season with 20 goals in all competitions, no other player has reached double figures for the north London outfit, with £60m summer signing Richarlison notably scoring just two across all fronts to date.

With the typically deadly Heung-min Son also proving rather underwhelming with only nine goals to his name this term, there may well be a need to spark a re-shuffle in attack, with tonight's encounter potentially set to offer a rare chance for January arrival Arnaut Danjuma to impress.

Will Danjuma play against Milan?

Having rather ruthlessly hijacked Everton's bid to sign the Netherlands international at the tail-end of the winter window, it has come as something of a surprise that Conte and co have as yet not afforded Danjuma the opportunity to shine, with the 26-year-old having made just four substitute appearances for Spurs thus far.

The on-loan Villarreal man notably made an instant impression after scoring on debut in the FA Cup win over Preston North End, although has somewhat bizarrely been resigned to a watching brief since then, having even seen Lucas Moura - who is set to depart this summer - given the nod ahead of him in attack against the Blades.

It does appear that Conte has simply been missing a trick by not properly unleashing the Nigerian-born menace, although the Italian coach can put that right by starting the new addition against the Rossoneri.

The one-time Bournemouth ace - who has been lauded as a "nightmare for defenders" by pundit Kevin Phillips in the recent past - has previously showcased his quality on the European stage after helping to steer his parent club into the last four of the Champions League last season, having been an instrumental asset for manager Unai Emery.

The 5 foot 10 "baller" - as described by journalist Siavoush Fallahi - notably scored six goals and provided one assist in just 11 appearances in the competition during the 2021/22 campaign, coming alive in the knockout stage after scoring against both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

As Phillips alluded to, the versatile forward is a real 'nightmare' to contend with for any defence due to his dynamism and directness, having averaged an impressive 1.5 dribbles per game in Europe last season as a marker of that ball-carrying prowess.

Those standout showings - which earned the wide man a solid average match rating of 6.89, as per Sofascore - should indicate that Danjuma could well emerge as a difference-maker this time around for Spurs, having already proven himself a man for the big occasion.