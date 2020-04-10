Spurs would be foolish to sign Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

According to The Daily Mirror, Tottenham could join the race to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

What’s the word?

The Brazil international has endured a difficult time since leaving Premier League leaders Liverpool a couple of years ago, with an unsuccessful spell at Barcelona seeing him loaned out to Bayern Munich for the entirety of this campaign.

However, according to The Daily Mirror, with the Bavarian giants unwilling to make his loan deal permanent, Coutinho has now been offered to Premier League sides, with Chelsea expressing an interest in signing him.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The report further claims Spurs could be interested in a loan deal for the midfielder, and that should they accept a proposal of having an obligation to buy at the end of it, then that could give them an advantage over their London rivals.

Foolishness

The hype surrounding Coutinho just does not seem to die away.

The Brazilian has had the kind of season that surely would have left Spurs thankful that they missed out on him last summer, and should be a clear reminder of why they should avoid this move at all costs.

Should Spurs try to sign Coutinho this summer?

Yeah, he's brilliant! Vote No way! Vote

Spurs still have Dele Alli to play in that number ten role, whilst Giovani Lo Celso continues to grow into one of the north London side’s most consistent performers, featuring in all of the club’s last 11 Premier League games.

Splashing the cash both in terms of the astronomical wages needed to bring Coutinho on loan, and then potentially the massive fee involved at the end of it, just does not seem like good business. Daniel Levy would do well to steer clear.

Amidst all the controversy surrounding Levy at the moment, signing the £50.4m-rated Coutinho would just become another disaster and black mark on the Spurs bigwig.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans are absolutely buzzing with Harry Kane’s announcement.