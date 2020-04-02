Tottenham chairman Levy can deliver for Mourinho with Edouard deal

According to AreaNapoli, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘strong’ on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard ahead of the summer transfer window, and Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis would be pulling off a real coup for manager Jose Mourinho if they can get him.

What’s the word, then?

Well, the main report is about the interest in Arkadiusz Milik from Spurs’ Premier League rivals Everton, before the story goes on to say that the Toffees and their English top-flight counterparts are also both keen on Edouard.

Would he be a good signing?

He certainly would be.

As we have seen in recent months in the absence of the injured Harry Kane, the north London outfit are in desperate need of some competition and back-up for the England international, and the Hoops centre-forward looks to be the perfect candidate.

Mourinho should be able to trust in him as he is that little bit older and more experienced than Troy Parrott at 22 years of age, and is a specialist in that position unlike Lucas Moura and Dele Alli, who have both been forced to deputise for their English teammate in recent months.

Given his age and his performances for Celtic to date – he has 60 goals in 126 matches for them – Edouard looks to have a high ceiling to improve, while his age and game-time so far would suggest that he’d be more happy to potentially play second fiddle to Kane then a more established striker.

In addition to that, his record of 30 assists in 126 matches prove that he is a provider on the pitch as well as being a clinical finisher, which should appeal to Mourinho.

Given Celtic’s current club-record sale is that of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal for £25m last summer, Tottenham should also be confident that they would be able to prise the Frenchman away for a relatively reasonable transfer fee too, especially with the tough negotiating skills of Levy.

This potential deals makes sense in so many ways, and now it is up to the chairman and the owners to get it done in the next window, whenever that may be.

