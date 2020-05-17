Spurs fans hammer Daniel Levy over major stadium update

Ever since Tottenham’s new stadium was first opened, one of the big questions has been what it could be potentially called if Daniel Levy managed to sell its naming rights.

That hasn’t happened as of yet, and now, The Daily Mail have provided an insight into why that’s been the case.

The report claims that Spurs have been attempting to sell naming rights for the stadium for five years, but that any interested parties have been put off by Levy’s £25m-a-year valuation.

And with the Premier League potentially hosting the rest of the season at neutral venues, The Daily Mail claim Levy has “expressed fears” that this would “further hinder” his attempts to get a naming rights partner.

After hearing about the update, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Again Levy not getting a deal done. This guy is so out of touch with reality. Its embarrassing. We desperately need new owners to help move us to the next level. Winning the league cup every 10+ years ??? The only thing that gives me hope is what is happening with Newcastle. COYS — EssexDogs (@dogs_essex) May 17, 2020

Going to be even harder now — Darren Richards (@DarrenR28) May 16, 2020

And now he has come unstuck…. but he is the best 🙄 — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) May 16, 2020

Poor Levy can’t get his 25mil — G (@celsoball) May 16, 2020

That’s not like Daniel 😬 — david soilleux (@davidsoilleux) May 16, 2020

ENIC OUT — Dennis Mayfield (@DenIntheBardo) May 16, 2020

One Spurs fan urged Jeff Bezos to just “sign the stadium” and then take over from Levy.

Don Bezos @JeffBezos , please. We will hail you eternally if you do us a small favour. Sign the stadium and take over us over time. Please. We beg — 🏵️SAVVY SKIPP🏵️(🇸🇬) (@SkippSzn) May 16, 2020

With the current situation taking its toll, Levy’s insistence on holding out for the price he wants may have cost Spurs in the long-run.

Instead of guaranteeing an annual revenue over these next couple of seasons already, Spurs could realistically be without a value-for-money sponsor for their stadium for the time being, particularly with the issue of where Premier League games are to be played in major doubt.