Spurs fans hail Daniel Levy over Thomas Meunier snub

With Tottenham enjoying a decent return to Premier League action with one win and a draw from their opening two games, Jose Mourinho’s side are still very much in the hunt for Champions League football.

The Portuguese boss will head into the summer transfer window hoping to further strengthen his squad, and according to reports in recent weeks, Thomas Meunier was seen as a potential option on a free transfer.

But after it was confirmed that the Belgium international will be heading to Borussia Dortmund instead, French publication L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) have revealed why the full-back didn’t make the switch to north London.

The report claims that even despite receiving a call from Mourinho himself, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was not convinced by Meunier’s signing, and that with him being in charge of transfers, that was the end of the deal.

And after hearing about the update, Spurs fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.

Thank god he’s one of the worst I’ve seen — BidoShalaby🇪🇬🇪🇬 (@shalaby_bido) June 26, 2020

Good — Carl Collen (@carl_collen) June 26, 2020

Good, don’t need him. — Johnny Black (@JohnnyB60654745) June 26, 2020

And whilst Levy has been the subject of controversy over these past couple of months – the Lilywhites ended up back-tracking on their furlough decision for the club’s non-playing staff – he was roundly praised by fans for stepping in and snubbing Meunier.

That’s it. Blame Levy. If anything bad/indifferent ever happens at Spurs it’s always Levy’s fault. The guy doesn’t get nearly enough credit for the work he’s done at our beloved club. — STONEY (@mrmstoney) June 26, 2020

That’s understandable. Levy knows best — Dec (@miamibyrne) June 26, 2020

Great decision by Levy — B🩳 (@fvckboyko) June 26, 2020

Can I say thank you to Daniel? Meunier could have been a really bad idea. Even worse than Aurier. — oh (@cecilewow) June 26, 2020

If L’Equipe’s report is accurate and Levy did indeed intervene, then it does raise the major question of how Mourinho and him can co-exist. The latter is well-known for being outspoken, and having someone dictate the club’s transfer policy may not sit well with him.

Who is right over Thomas Meunier?

Jose Mourinho Vote Daniel Levy Vote

It promises to be an intriguing summer transfer window at Spurs as it becomes clearer who is calling the shots.