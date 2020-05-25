Spurs could solve their striker crisis with Danny Ings swoop

After seeing both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son go down with injuries in the early weeks of 2020, Jose Mourinho had to get creative with his options up front for Tottenham.

The Lilywhites’ lack of genuine back-up striker meant Lucas Moura and Dele Alli had to rise to the challenge of playing in largely unfamiliar roles, and it didn’t entirely pan out that way.

In the eight Premier League games that Kane missed through injury, Spurs won just three games, scoring just 11 goals in the process.

Ahead of next season, it would be wholly surprising if Mourinho didn’t end up bringing in a new centre-forward, and if the north London side are looking to sniff out good value for money, then they should perhaps reignite their interest in Southampton ace Danny Ings.

It was claimed back in the January transfer window that Spurs were interested in the England international, and now, The Sunday Mirror (page 64, 24/05 edition), suggest that because of the current climate, Southampton may be forced to sell a number of their stars this summer, including Ings.

If that’s the case, then Spurs should really be all over it. The 27-year-old has been one of the best number nines in the Premier League this season, netting 15 times in the top-flight alone, and scoring a further three in cup competitions.

The fact that he is doing it in a Southampton side that have had a roller-coaster of a season that included that infamous 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Leicester, really says it all about how he’s carrying the Saints on his back.

His former teammate at Burnley, Ashley Barnes, waxed lyrical about him earlier this season too, saying: “I played with him, top, top striker. Great finisher and a magnificent player all-round. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out too well at Liverpool with his injury but he has found his form again now.”

Bringing someone in who is a proven Premier League striker would more than ease the goal-scoring burden on Kane, and also offer Mourinho the chance to even play two up top.

Daniel Levy could strike gold not just in terms of what Ings could offer on the pitch, but the value he would represent in the current market too given the Saints’ reported financial predicament.