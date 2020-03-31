Ex-Tottenham star Darren Anderton disappointed by Pochettino exit

Speaking on the latest episode of The Last Word on Spurs podcast (March 29, 14:03pm), former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Darren Anderton says he is “disappointed” that Mauricio Pochettino is no longer in charge of the club.

What did he say?

Well, host Ricky Sacks asked the ex-England international about the current situation at the north London outfit and to predict what is going to happen.

Speaking on the podcast, Anderton replied (1:15:25): “I think it’s difficult to predict [what is going to happen], to be honest. There’s a lot of negativity around. I’m disappointed that Poch isn’t there to be honest.

“I think what he did at the club, his spell there and the football that the club had played, bringing us into the new stadium. The players, every single one of them improved under him.”

Did Levy get it right?

Following a really poor start to the 2019/20 season in which they sat 14th in the Premier League standings, were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Colchester United and beaten 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, it was no real surprise that chairman Daniel Levy eventually wielded the axe on Pochettino in November.

The players looked to have given up fighting for the Argentine, and he looked to have run out of ideas and motivation himself during what was a difficult spell.

In appointing a serial winner in Jose Mourinho, Levy probably thought he was getting Tottenham back on the right track.

There has been little evidence of that to date given Spurs lie 41 points behind Liverpool in the top flight and have been knocked out of the FA Cup and the Champions League under the Portuguese, but we do have to remember that this is still largely Pochettino’s team, and that strengthening is clearly required – especially in defensive areas.

Anderton’s disappointment is understandable, but perhaps the decision to get rid of Pochettino could prove to be the right one long-term if Mourinho eventually delivers success and silverware.

