Spurs fans discuss Darren Bent's comments about Pochettino

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/4/2020 | 07:50am

The end to Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge at Tottenham may not have ended in the greatest of circumstances, but there can be no question that he certainly played a major role in establishing the north London side as a major player in the top-four race.

The Argentine also of course took Spurs to the Champions League final last season, falling short at the last hurdle to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

But in a segment on talkSPORT, former Lilywhites striker Darren Bent insisted that whilst Pochettino could be considered a very good manager, he could not be described as “world-class”.

It was a comment that saw lots of Spurs fans take to Twitter to share their thoughts about their old boss.

A couple of Spurs fans however disagreed with Bent’s verdict on Pochettino, with one supporter claiming that the Argentine simply didn’t have the financial backing to really take the club to the next level.

If trophies are the be-all and end-all for deciding whether a manager is world-class or not, then it’s understandable why some may feel Pochettino may not be placed in that top bracket.

But the fact is the Argentine consolidated Spurs’ position in the Premier League’s so-called ‘big-six’, and even masterminded a couple of title challenges too.

Is Mauricio Pochettino a world-class manager?

Yes

Yes

No

No

He may not have any silverware to show for it, but there is certainly an argument to make that Pochettino’s achievements, particularly when you put it into context, were “world-class”.

