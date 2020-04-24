Spurs fans discuss Darren Bent’s comments about Pochettino

The end to Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge at Tottenham may not have ended in the greatest of circumstances, but there can be no question that he certainly played a major role in establishing the north London side as a major player in the top-four race.

The Argentine also of course took Spurs to the Champions League final last season, falling short at the last hurdle to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

But in a segment on talkSPORT, former Lilywhites striker Darren Bent insisted that whilst Pochettino could be considered a very good manager, he could not be described as “world-class”.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

It was a comment that saw lots of Spurs fans take to Twitter to share their thoughts about their old boss.

He’s right. Serial bottler — LR (@THFC_LR) April 22, 2020

At the end of the day last season at the lane we had the two best full backs in the league best cab pairing … best striker …. best young player ( dele ) and one of the best playmakers in Eriksen and one of the best cms in dembele and he won nothing @DarrenBent spot on — jamie (@jme_900) April 22, 2020

Agree with Darren, he hasn’t won a trophy so he can’t be classified as world-class. — Reilly (@Reilly15656438) April 22, 2020

He bottled it every time we were on the verge of silverware. — Chair (@hotspur_tom) April 22, 2020

He should’ve won the league in 15/16 or 16/17 fa cup 16/17 or 17/18 Europa 16/17 n I’d say he could’ve / should’ve won the ucl in 17/18 — inyourheadrentfree (@tladderz) April 22, 2020

What utter garbage Pochettino net spend was exactly same as Klopp and he bought twice as many players. Spurs spent £175m this season. How can you front a radio show and be so inaccurate 🤦🏻‍♂️ — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) April 22, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans however disagreed with Bent’s verdict on Pochettino, with one supporter claiming that the Argentine simply didn’t have the financial backing to really take the club to the next level.

Bent being clueless again. Might as well ask him questions about quantum physics as he’d be as good in that subject as he is about football. — gavin (@gavinspurs) April 22, 2020

Laura. Darren rests his argument on 3 managers who needed substantially more resources to win titles. His argument is weakened further when he observes Mourinho is somehow no longer world class now that he’s working under the same financial limitations Poch did. Funny that. — Rob Kirkpatrick (@wrappedupinboox) April 22, 2020

If trophies are the be-all and end-all for deciding whether a manager is world-class or not, then it’s understandable why some may feel Pochettino may not be placed in that top bracket.

But the fact is the Argentine consolidated Spurs’ position in the Premier League’s so-called ‘big-six’, and even masterminded a couple of title challenges too.

Is Mauricio Pochettino a world-class manager?

Yes Vote No Vote

He may not have any silverware to show for it, but there is certainly an argument to make that Pochettino’s achievements, particularly when you put it into context, were “world-class”.