 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans rave about Davinson Sanchez's display against Leicester

Spurs fans rave about Davinson Sanchez’s display against Leicester

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 19/7/2020 | 06:10pm

So Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham are picking up their form at just the right time.

After a drab 0-0 draw against relegation-battling Bournemouth, Mourinho’s men have racked up three consecutive wins, with their latest one coming against Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites took the lead thanks to a deflected strike from Heung-min Son, before a magical brace from Harry Kane finished off the game within the first-half.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

And whilst their attacking players will no doubt steal the headlines, some of their defenders were equally as impressive, not least Davinson Sanchez.

As per Sofascore, the Colombian blocked four shots (a team-high), made three clearances, two tackles, and won three of his four duels on the ground.

And after seeing his performance, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of fans lauded Sanchez for making some big improvements over the past couple of games under Mourinho, and insisted that he could develop into a top player for them.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Spurs are on the look-out for a new centre-back, with Beijing Guoan’s Kim Min-jae being touted as a possibility this summer.

Is Davinson Sanchez good enough for Spurs?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Sanchez’s performance against the Foxes on Sunday showed that they still have a defender with plenty to offer, and with the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld well into their 30s, it could be the Colombian’s time to shine sooner rather than later.

Article title: Spurs fans rave about Davinson Sanchez’s display against Leicester

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 