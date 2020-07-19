Spurs fans rave about Davinson Sanchez’s display against Leicester

So Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham are picking up their form at just the right time.

After a drab 0-0 draw against relegation-battling Bournemouth, Mourinho’s men have racked up three consecutive wins, with their latest one coming against Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites took the lead thanks to a deflected strike from Heung-min Son, before a magical brace from Harry Kane finished off the game within the first-half.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

And whilst their attacking players will no doubt steal the headlines, some of their defenders were equally as impressive, not least Davinson Sanchez.

As per Sofascore, the Colombian blocked four shots (a team-high), made three clearances, two tackles, and won three of his four duels on the ground.

And after seeing his performance, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Davinson emptying out his pocket after the match today: pic.twitter.com/DLRWgi8Hbr — South Carolina Spurs (@scarolinaspurs) July 19, 2020

He could be an absolute Rolls Royce defender — 🐬 (@thfcdev) July 19, 2020

Davinson literally hasn’t made an error today. Put some respeck on his name. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) July 19, 2020

Where has this version of Davinson Sanchez been all season? — #BlackLivesMatter 🌹 (@JeffEKahn) July 19, 2020

Dare I say it, Davinson Sanchez is having a good game — Josh Jones (@JoshJones1123) July 19, 2020

A couple of fans lauded Sanchez for making some big improvements over the past couple of games under Mourinho, and insisted that he could develop into a top player for them.

Davinson Sanchez showing signs of improvement as well under Mourinho He’s got world class potential if he can clean up his positioning and be a little more composed on the ball — le prince (@ynderstand) July 19, 2020

In the last few games Davinson Sanchez, has impressed.

With a little coaching to eliminate the occasional lapse in concentration a big talent in the making!#COYS #THFC — Chris Beresford (@CNBeresford) July 19, 2020

Reports in recent days have suggested that Spurs are on the look-out for a new centre-back, with Beijing Guoan’s Kim Min-jae being touted as a possibility this summer.

Is Davinson Sanchez good enough for Spurs?

Yes Vote No Vote

Sanchez’s performance against the Foxes on Sunday showed that they still have a defender with plenty to offer, and with the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld well into their 30s, it could be the Colombian’s time to shine sooner rather than later.