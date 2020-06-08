Spurs could land Hugo Lloris successor in Dean Henderson

A signing made by Andre Villas-Boas, Hugo Lloris has been a permanent fixture in Tottenham’s staring eleven for a number of years now.

France’s World Cup winning captain has played 316 times for the north London side, and has more than proven his value to the team, even earning a runner-up medal for FIFA’s Best Goalkeeper award back in 2018.

But whilst he has been a loyal performer for the Lilywhites, his form has tailed off sharply over the past couple of seasons now. According to the Premier League’s official statisics, the last three campaigns has seen him make a total of eight errors that have directly led to goals – almost half of his entire total in his time at the club (18).

That’s not even to mention the kind of mistakes that he has made in other competitions – who can forget the howlers against Barcelona at Wembley or away at PSV.

Injuries have also taken its toll on the veteran Frenchman, with the 33-year-old’s significant elbow injuxry this campaign restricting him to just 18 appearances across all competitions – not the kind of record you want for your supposed number one goalkeeper.

All this is exactly why Spurs are absolutely right to be pursuing a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The Englishman has been in between the sticks for Sheffield United as he continues learning his craft away from Old Trafford, but his performances in the Premier League for the Blades this year points to someone who is now more than ready for first-team action at a big club.

Henderson’s displays have been a big reason why Chris Wilder’s side have conceded just 25 goals in the top-flight – the second best record in the division, only behind Liverpool. His boss even insisted he’s ready to step up for international duty too saying: “He has got a mental strength to play in goal with his a hugely difficult position and a brilliant attitude and ability. I am sure he will be pushing and gaining that England shirt he is desperate to get.”

And the 23-year-old’s teammate at Bramall Lane, Sander Berge, went a step further with his praise, declaring: “He’s insane. I’ve never been with such a good goalkeeper. He saves balls from one yard. Sometimes I am completely speechless by how good he is. It’s like having two goalkeepers in goal with him. He is exceptional.” John Fleck even described him as a “bit mad” and having that vocal personality to truly succeed as a shot-stopper.

Make no mistake about it, Spurs are absolutely right to be targeting the 6 foot 2 Henderson this summer, and he could be the perfect long-term successor to Lloris.