Spurs fans hail Dennis Cirkin's pre-season display against Ipswich

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 22/8/2020 | 05:25pm

After being hailed last season by Jose Mourinho, Tottenham starlet Dennis Cirkin will no doubt be hoping that he gets a chance to shine in the upcoming campaign.

The 18-year-old was name-checked by the Spurs boss as a “kid with a lot of quality” and that he was looking forward to “bringing him to train with us, and to help his development.”

And in the north London side’s pre-season friendly against Ipswich on Saturday afternoon, Cirkin got a run-out for Mourinho’s first-team, and certainly didn’t disappoint.

After seeing his performance, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Spurs fans claimed that Cirkin’s performance against Ipswich proved exactly why Mourinho seems to rate him so highly.

With Danny Rose’s long-term future at the club uncertain, Cirkin may well have a genuine chance to get some game-time next season.

Should Dennis Cirkin start for Tottenham next season?

Yes

Yes

No

No

In the U18s Premier League, he showed he can be a modern type of full-back, scoring twice and setting up one more in just eight games, and if Mourinho is keen to show that he can actually help develop young players, then Cirkin may well turn out to be his personal project.

