Spurs fans hail Dennis Cirkin’s pre-season display against Ipswich

After being hailed last season by Jose Mourinho, Tottenham starlet Dennis Cirkin will no doubt be hoping that he gets a chance to shine in the upcoming campaign.

The 18-year-old was name-checked by the Spurs boss as a “kid with a lot of quality” and that he was looking forward to “bringing him to train with us, and to help his development.”

And in the north London side’s pre-season friendly against Ipswich on Saturday afternoon, Cirkin got a run-out for Mourinho’s first-team, and certainly didn’t disappoint.

After seeing his performance, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

3 hot takes from today: Hojbjerg is gonna fit in seamlessly here.

Gedson can play football despite all indications that he couldn’t last season.

Dennis Cirkin is gonna be massive for us. — Spurs Views (@SpursViews_) August 22, 2020

Cirkin really impressed me. He looks to have bags of potential. #TOTIPS — Choffspurs 🇮🇹 (@choffspurs) August 22, 2020

I thought Cirkin and White did very well when they came on. Cirkin actually reminds me of Vertonghen. Still unsure about Gedson aswell. — Lee Mayes (@Mezzy14) August 22, 2020

Cirkin and white level above can see why they’ve been training with first team — Dyl (@Dylan_Campbell8) August 22, 2020

cirkin is the real deal — stevie 🇲🇾🇳🇱 (@donsteviee) August 22, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans claimed that Cirkin’s performance against Ipswich proved exactly why Mourinho seems to rate him so highly.

Cirkin seemed really good, no wonder Jose rates him — Artturi 🇫🇮 (@thfcTuri) August 22, 2020

Cirkin was so so goood ! so much composure . One for the future ! No wonder mourinho rates him highly ! — prattham pant (@Pratthampant) August 22, 2020

With Danny Rose’s long-term future at the club uncertain, Cirkin may well have a genuine chance to get some game-time next season.

In the U18s Premier League, he showed he can be a modern type of full-back, scoring twice and setting up one more in just eight games, and if Mourinho is keen to show that he can actually help develop young players, then Cirkin may well turn out to be his personal project.