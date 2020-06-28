Spurs target Diego Carlos would fit Jose Mourinho perfectly

With both Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth potentially on their way out of Tottenham come the end of this season, Jose Mourinho will no doubt be keen to reinforce his defence ahead of next season.

Already the likes of Lille’s Gabriel Margalhaes and Beijing Gouan’s Kim Min-jae have been linked with potential moves to the club, but rather than targeting either of those players, Spurs would be wise to go after Diego Carlos.

Reports in recent days have suggested that the 6 foot man from Sevilla is emerging as a serious alternative to Kim, and that the Spanish side are willing to part ways with the centre-back if they receive an offer in excess of £35m.

And when you look at the kinds of performances he has put in over the course of this season in La Liga, it’s clear why Mourinho’s side have got their eye on him.

In a 0-0 draw at home to Barcelona last week, Carlos was outstanding, recording the second-highest match rating of any Sevilla player as per Sofascore. He managed five clearances, one blocked shot, three interceptions, and boasted an 89% pass accuracy (the joint-highest amongst his teammates).

Carlos’ former coach at Estoril, Fabiano Soares, waxed lyrical about the defender’s ability, and suggested he is absolutely the kind of player that is well-suited to the modern game.

He said: “He is a dynamic, intense and fast player. Football nowadays, for the slow player the market isn’t so good. Players who are fast and strong and competitive and who have quality, the coaches will always look at them.”

Could Diego Carlos complete Spurs' defence?

That pace and athleticism makes him the perfect fit for this new Mourinho team at Spurs, particularly if the Portuguese man continues with Davinson Sanchez as one of his main centre-backs.

It would allow the north London side to play with a much higher, and aggressive line and help with their pressing game, and potentially open up far more dangerous counter-attacking opportunities when winning the ball back further up the pitch.

With both Vertonghen and Alderweireld well into their 30s, and Eric Dier not the quickest or agile either, bringing in Carlos may be the exact kind of player to really help complete the Spurs defence.