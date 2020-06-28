Spurs fans loving interest in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

With the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League’s top-ten, it’s no surprise to see Tottenham being linked with a whole host of centre-backs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The futures of the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth are also very much up in the air, so a new central defender is likely to be even more of a major priority for Jose Mourinho’s side.

And according to The Daily Telegraph, the Lilywhites are looking at Sevilla powerhouse Diego Carlos.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

The report claims that whilst Spurs are involved in the race to sign Beijing Guoan defender Kim Min-jae, Carlos is another viable alternative for them. However, the one main sticking point behind doing a deal for the Brazilian, is his asking price, with Sevilla reportedly wanting in excess of £35m to part ways with the 6 foot ace.

After hearing about their links to Carlos, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Diego Carlos please Levy — Andres (@Radiqtion) June 27, 2020

Please be true this guy is an absolute beast — K (@fxtbolsilva) June 27, 2020

Diego Carlos would be an awesome signing. A top class CB who’d add real steel to @SpursOfficial‘s defense. — Robert Bendix (@robertbendix) June 27, 2020

A few fans insisted that Daniel Levy simply wouldn’t be willing to shell out to sign someone like Carlos, and with that reported £35m asking price, it’s clear to see why.

Seeing as though he’s actually good and young, yes he’s expensive and no Levy won’t shell it out — 🚩🏴Solidarity 🌻🌹 (@RockyMtnComrade) June 27, 2020

What’s the asking price, anymore than a bag of crisps and you can forget about it. — martyn phillips (@martynphillips3) June 27, 2020

Another Spurs fan in particular questioned why the club just didn’t go for a more proven and elite option like Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Giving money for the transfer of a player who plays one quality season instead of for Koulibaly who plays at a top level for a couple of years would be a mistake of life, but certainly neither will happen. — Emin🇰🇷 (@Spursfa84233625) June 27, 2020

Part of a Sevilla side currently lying in fourth place in La Liga and well in the fight for Champions League football next season, Carlos has been one of the standout performers.

The 27-year-old has featured in all but two of Sevilla’s league games this season, and boasts some pretty impressive defensive and passing stats when compared to someone like Toby Alderweireld.

Who should Spurs sign?

Kim Min-jae Vote Diego Carlos Vote

As per Sofascore, he wins more total duels (4.1), averages a better passing accuracy (84%), and has committed no errors that have either led to a shot or goal this season, unlike Alderweireld who has made two.

Spurs have got plenty of options to decide over, but Carlos is playing in a side competing with the big boys in Spain, and seems to be more than holding his own.