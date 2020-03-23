Spurs should be ruthless with Eric Dier this summer

According to The Daily Star, Eric Dier wants to be sure of what position he will be used in before committing his future to Tottenham.

What’s the word?

The England international will just have one year left on his contract with the club heading into the summer, and has yet to agree terms on a fresh new deal in north London.

Now, The Daily Star claim that “his desire to play at centre-back rather than as a holding central midfielder is thought to be key to negotiations”.

The report further adds that he wants to be sure that will continue to be the case under Jose Mourinho before putting pen to paper on an extension on his contract.

Ruthless

Whilst Dier may have put in an impressive showing at centre-back during the clash against Wolves earlier in the season, he just hasn’t been up to the required standard on the whole.

As per Whoscored, his 6.63 average match rating in the Premier League this year puts him in 18th amongst all Spurs players – not the kind of ranking of someone who is trying to prove himself as an influential member of the first-team squad.

His individual stats haven’t been great either. He is averaging a measly 1.4 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game, and that just isn’t up to scratch for either a ball-winning midfielder, or a centre-back like he reportedly wants to be.

The £22.5m-rated ace just doesn’t seem to be a natural fit in either position, and Spurs have got a wealth of options both in central defence in central midfield. It’s exactly why instead of handing him a new contract this summer, Mourinho must be merciless and let the under-performing ace go.

