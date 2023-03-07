Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be gearing up for what could be another summer transfer saga involving record goalscorer, Harry Kane, with the 29-year-old facing an uncertain future in north London as the end of his current deal looms large.

The England skipper - whose existing contract is set to expire in 2024 - is said to be 'open' to extending his deal at the club, although speculation is rife that the 80-cap sensation could be bound for pastures new, amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

It was just over 18 months ago that the prolific marksman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and had even attempted to force an exit to the Etihad, albeit with the typically stubborn Daniel Levy having thwarted that interest with his reported valuation of more than £120m.

That failure to seal a departure has hardly made an impact on the experienced striker as he has remained the go-to man for the club since then, notably bagging 18 league goals already this season as well as 20 goals in all competitions - ensuring he is the only member of Antonio Conte's squad to reach double figures this term.

Evidently a crucial figure for Spurs, it would be an obvious blow if Kane were to move on any time soon, with it likely to prove an almost impossible task for Conte and co to be able to replace him.

As such, rather than taking the risk of splashing the cash on a high-profile new addition that may not ultimately be a success, Tottenham could potentially save themselves millions by looking to the youth ranks to find a suitable candidate - with teenage starlet Jamie Donley no doubt one such option.

Who is Spurs starlet Jamie Donley?

The promising Northern Irishman - who has represented England at youth level - could well be the next gem to emerge from Spurs' academy set-up, having even been branded as the 'new Harry Kane' in recent times, as per the Belfast Telegraph.

The eye-catching 18-year-old - who signed his first professional contract just over a year ago - has been a real standout figure in the youth ranks of late after bagging 24 goals and nine assists in just 39 games for the U18's, while he boasts 11 goal involvements in 27 games across all fronts this season.

Clearly a real ruthless presence in front of goal, Donley was recognised for his talents by earning an inclusion in the Guardian's Next Generation list for 2021 - showcasing the top 20 youngsters across the Premier League - with journalist David Hytner writing that the young dynamo has been 'noted for his tenacity and finishing ability'.

The exciting left-footer was also the recipient of notable praise from journalist Josh Bunting back in November, with the respected source having stated: "Jamie Donley what a talent he is, 17 years of age and I have no doubt if he keeps his head down he’ll have a bright future in the game. Natural finisher but his work-rate is really good, has a nice attitude and will get better as he matures. Could see a loan really benefit him."

As Bunting acknowledged, Donley may have to follow Kane's path in trying his luck out on loan before making the grade in the first-team, although the hope will be that he can eventually rise to become the club's leading figure in attack.