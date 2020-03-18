Spurs getting Dybala in return for Kane would be genius

In what has been a turbulent season for both Spurs and football in general, the big potential talking point for Jose Mourinho’s side this summer is whether Harry Kane will still be at the club come the start of the following campaign.

The England international has found himself in the spotlight in respects to a potential move away from north London, and with him turning 27 later this year, is arguably hitting the prime years of his career. The big question is whether he feels he can achieve what he wants at Spurs, or whether a move away is necessary.

Naturally, the north London side have to already start planning for contingency plans, and for a life where Kane is no longer the star attraction. But according to Italian publication Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), Juventus could very well offer Spurs a rather sound back-up plan.

It’s claimed that the Bianconeri’s pursuit of Kane could see them use Paulo Dybala in a swap deal – the Argentine of course was linked with a switch to the Lilywhites last summer before a potential move fell through.

But if worst comes to worst, then getting Dybala in exchange for Kane would represent a masterstroke from Daniel Levy. Spurs would be getting one star for another, and whilst it would be a bitter blow to lose ‘one of their own’, the Juventus star’s performances this season indicate that he is hitting his stride once more.

As per Transfermarkt, the £81m-rated attacker has struck an impressive 13 times and provided a further 12 assists in 34 games across all competitions. His versatility has seen him play in a number of positions for Maurizio Sarri’s side, including: attacking midfield, left-wing, right-wing, second-striker and at centre-forward.

And it is in that last position where he has been the most prolific, and arguably the biggest appealing factor for Spurs. In 22 games through the middle, he has notched seven goals and set up a further eight more. Dybala would come with an international reputation and the kind of legitimacy that should act as a major influence for some of the north London side’s other transfer targets.

Players will see Dybala making the switch, and be confident that the club are heading in the right direction. It would be a statement that they have major pulling power, and is just another reason why he would more than soften the potential blow of losing Kane.

