Spurs fans react to Eberechi Eze’s admission about Dele Alli

Amidst suggestions Tottenham are keeping an eye on Eberechi Eze ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, the QPR starlet himself has admitted to being a big fan of one Spurs player in particular: Dele Alli.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game podcast (Episode 80), the 21-year-old opened up on how Alli has inspired him.

He said (as quoted by Football.London): “He’s shown that it’s possible to go from lower league and fit right in and even become more than what people expected you to be. When you look at guys like that, just like Raheem (Sterling) and (Jadon) Sancho, you appreciate what they’ve done and you look at them and it’s a round of applause to you because they’ve actually done it.”

And after hearing what Eze had to say, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target’s admission.

Yooo agent dele get on it — Jace (@JaceTucker1) May 22, 2020

This is the guy we need to sign! — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 22, 2020

Get him in — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 22, 2020

SIGN HIM UP — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) May 22, 2020

A couple of fans compared Eze to former Spurs midfielder Adel Taarabt, with one supporter in particular suggesting that the QPR prodigy has “more drive and work-rate”.

Eye, Taraabt mark 2 — Playa_Plays (@PlayasGnaPlay) May 22, 2020

He’s not has talented but has more drive and workrate, Adel should of been one of the best, shame. — Nodig (@Nodig1980) May 23, 2020

Just as Eze himself says, he could be the kind of shrewd signing Spurs make in terms of bringing in a player from a lower league and watching him flourish like Alli has done.

Would Eze be a good signing for Spurs?

Yes, new Alli! Vote No, another Clarke! Vote

It’s a move that certainly makes a lot of sense.