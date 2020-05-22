Spurs move for Eberechi Eze could have shades of Dele Alli

Back in 2015, Tottenham swooped in at the last minute to complete a deadline day deal for Dele Alli, signing him for a reported fee of £5m from League One side MK Dons.

The England international has since proved himself to be an inspired signing for the Lilywhites, racking up 219 appearances across all competitions despite still only being 24.

The man signed by Mauricio Pochettino has found the back of the net 62 times and provided a further 54 assists, and is now valued at £57.6m by Transfermarkt.

As signings go, Alli has more than proved his worth for the club both on and off the pitch despite coming from a club in a lower division. And it’s exactly why Spurs should be going all out for QPR starlet Eberechi Eze this summer.

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Spurs have scouted him during the season and are looking at him as a potential signing, and “that they also have a really good relationship with QPR and that will help with any potential negotiations”.

Eze has enjoyed a fine season with the Hoops this year in the Championship, scoring 12 times and setting up a further eight in just 37 games in the league.

And speaking back in March, former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp waxed lyrical about the 21-year-old prospect, saying: “The Championship club have done a tremendous job of nurturing him, and I suspect we’ll see him in the Premier League sooner rather than later. From what I hear, he has plenty of admirers already. Rightly so, too, because Eze clearly has that star quality.”

In a transfer window that is unlikely to see any big-money signings, bringing in Eze could be the kind of shrewd move from Jose Mourinho that has those echoes of Alli’s arrival at the club.

They are likely to command reduced fees, and have far greater room for development, and Eze has actually been doing the business in a division higher than what Alli was doing with MK Dons.

It’s the kind of under the radar signing that could pay off big time over the coming years for Spurs.