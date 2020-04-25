Spurs fans discuss potential new deal for Eric Dier

It’s been a fairly topsy-turvy 2019/2020 campaign for Tottenham ace Eric Dier.

The England international has found himself on the fringes of the Spurs first-team this season, making just 25 appearances across all competitions, and starting very few games.

Then there was the incident with a section of the club’s own supporters after the FA Cup defeat to Norwich earlier this year – something he has now been charged by the FA for.

But according to Football Insider, the Lilywhites are ready to open talks with the versatile midfielder about potentially extending his stay at the club with a new bumper deal.

And after hearing about Dier perhaps getting a new contract, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Oh dear oh dear — john (@OnecoJohn) April 24, 2020

Hes not good enough the man is about as mobile as a slug — Jack (@jcollinsthfc) April 23, 2020

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ This club is comedy gold ! Losing interest by the minute tbh — Cos1882 (@CNK82) April 24, 2020

Next seasons Ryan Nelson… cheers Levy#EnicOut — Yeh…probably would (@Rsapki) April 23, 2020

We cant give this man a contract hes had 3 good performences in 3 years — Josh (@josh_wiggan) April 23, 2020

This makes me so sad — LR (@THFC_LR) April 23, 2020

He’s just not good enough ⚽️👎 — Brian A Beatty (@BeattyBrian) April 24, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans simply suggested the club sell Dier instead of offering him a new deal.

Sell. Sell. Sell. Sell. Sell. “It’s like a new signing.” — Carey Lynch (@CareyLynch84) April 23, 2020

Sell. Sell. Sell — TottenhamTalk (@Tottenham_Talk_) April 24, 2020

It’s difficult to see how and where Dier genuinely fits into Jose Mourinho’s thinking.

Will Eric Dier be at Tottenham next season?

Central midfield and centre-back are two areas in which Spurs have plenty of competition for places, and with Dier seemingly being half-way between the two, it raises questions about whether he could legitimately hold down a place in either role when everybody is fully fit and available.

It’s no surprise that Dier potentially getting a new deal has drawn a mixed response from Spurs fans.