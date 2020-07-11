Spurs fans react to major Eric Dier contract update

After being in and out of the Tottenham side for the first-half of this season, Eric Dier has firmly established himself as a key part of Jose Mourinho’s starting eleven.

The England international has been redeployed as a centre-back by the Spurs boss since the Premier League’s restart, and had completed the full 90 minutes in the north London side’s opening four top-flight games.

But with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2021, Dier’s long-term future has been up for debate. And now, according to The Daily Mail, the Spurs man has left the club in shock after demanding “at least double his current salary”.

The report claims that the versatile ace wants to stay in north London given his relationship with Mourinho, but that Daniel Levy “has been taken aback by Dier’s expectation of a wage more than double the £60,000-a-week he currently earns”.

And after hearing about the latest update on his future, Spurs fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.

Worse player in our squad, a disaster on legs. — Better Use Your Head (@UseBetter) July 10, 2020

Poor love. Only £3m a year. Should definitely be on £6m. Absolutely disgraceful. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown1882) July 10, 2020

He doesn’t deserve £6k. Only Sanchez and Aurier are worse — Si K (@sikaf) July 10, 2020

A few Spurs fans couldn’t quite believe how Dier has the nerve to ask for a substantial pay rise, and questioned how someone who hasn’t played that much over the past couple of seasons could demand a new deal.

After having 2 good games in 3 years the absolute cheek of it — ⚪ (@jcollinsthfc) July 10, 2020

That’s too much to pay a player who hasn’t featured that much over the last two years and who’s form has plummeted At the very best only a squad player ⚽️👎 — Brian A Beatty (@BeattyBrian) July 10, 2020

That’s a guy who definitely thinks he is better than he is. A utility player who is egocentric. See ya later. — JD (@backflip03) July 11, 2020

Some Spurs fans suggested that they have had enough of Dier, and urged the club to get rid of him, with one supporter even claiming that he “shouldn’t even be in the PL”.

Hopefully the club sees sense and sell him — James (@James06878473) July 10, 2020

Get rid aling with the other dead wood — LangyCOYS (@Yidarmy35) July 10, 2020

Get rid along with half a dozen others. He can play for Norwich next year. Shouldn’t even be in the PL. — Tayo (@TayoMello) July 11, 2020

Please get him out ASAP — Batt Marbari (@BarbwireM) July 10, 2020

One Spurs fan went a step further by calling on Dier to take Mourinho with him.

Let him go…and he can take his boy Jose with him. — Infoseeker2025 (@Infoseeker2025) July 10, 2020

With all the financial problems posed by the current situation surrounding the world, what may have potentially been a reasonable demand last summer, feels far more difficult now.

Does Eric Dier deserve a new contract?

Yes Vote No Vote

If Mourinho sees Dier as an integral part of his first-team, then it’s up to Levy to sanction a new contract for him and provide his manager with the backing.

Paying way more than £100k-a-week for a player to just sit on the bench, or as just a rotation piece, just doesn’t sit so well.