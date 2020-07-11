 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to major Eric Dier contract update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 11/7/2020 | 05:15pm

After being in and out of the Tottenham side for the first-half of this season, Eric Dier has firmly established himself as a key part of Jose Mourinho’s starting eleven.

The England international has been redeployed as a centre-back by the Spurs boss since the Premier League’s restart, and had completed the full 90 minutes in the north London side’s opening four top-flight games.

But with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2021, Dier’s long-term future has been up for debate. And now, according to The Daily Mail, the Spurs man has left the club in shock after demanding “at least double his current salary”.

The report claims that the versatile ace wants to stay in north London given his relationship with Mourinho, but that Daniel Levy “has been taken aback by Dier’s expectation of a wage more than double the £60,000-a-week he currently earns”.

And after hearing about the latest update on his future, Spurs fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.

A few Spurs fans couldn’t quite believe how Dier has the nerve to ask for a substantial pay rise, and questioned how someone who hasn’t played that much over the past couple of seasons could demand a new deal.

Some Spurs fans suggested that they have had enough of Dier, and urged the club to get rid of him, with one supporter even claiming that he “shouldn’t even be in the PL”.

One Spurs fan went a step further by calling on Dier to take Mourinho with him.

With all the financial problems posed by the current situation surrounding the world, what may have potentially been a reasonable demand last summer, feels far more difficult now.

Does Eric Dier deserve a new contract?

Yes

Yes

No

No

If Mourinho sees Dier as an integral part of his first-team, then it’s up to Levy to sanction a new contract for him and provide his manager with the backing.

Paying way more than £100k-a-week for a player to just sit on the bench, or as just a rotation piece, just doesn’t sit so well.

