Spurs would be foolish to offer a new deal to Eric Dier

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are ready to open talks with Eric Dier over a potential new deal.

What’s the word?

The England international has found himself in and out of the Spurs team this season, making just 25 appearances across all competitions.

Reports in recent weeks and months had suggested the north London side could be willing to allow the £18m-rated Dier leave this summer, but now it appears the Lilywhites have made a u-turn.

Football Insider claim Jose Mourinho’s side are keen to tie down the versatile midfielder to a new contract, with his existing deal expiring in the summer of 2021.

The report further claims that the north Londoners recognise that trying to replace Dier could cost well over £30m, and are keen to avoid any similar situations to the ones they endured with Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld this year.

Foolishness

Whilst the argument that it would cost a lot of money to replace someone like Dier certainly holds some weight, simply giving him a new contract because of it completely undermines the fact that he just isn’t good enough.

The 26-year-old clearly hasn’t been fancied by either Mauricio Pochettino or Mourinho this season what with his limited game-time, and there are far too many midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order when everyone is fully fit.

And if he wants to be a centre-back, then Spurs are also fairly well blessed in that area for numbers too, with Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth and even Jan Vertonghen still on the books.

Daniel Levy is on the verge of handing a new and improved deal to someone who may not even make the match-day squad, and the finances involved would be better put to new signings or keeping other star players at the club.