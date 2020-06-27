 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans rave about Eric Dier after Jose Mourinho comments

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 27/6/2020 | 05:45pm

It’s fair to say that one of the big winners at Tottenham from the Premier League’s restart, has been Eric Dier.

The 26-year-old has started both of Spurs’ opening two games against Manchester United and West Ham respectively, and whilst he was responsible for the penalty conceded at home to the Red Devils, was part of the side that kept a clean sheet against the Hammers.

And as quoted by the club’s official website, Jose Mourinho has praised the England international for his work as a centre-back in these opening stages of the restart.

Is Eric Dier good enough for Spurs?

Yes

Yes

No

No

He said: “The team defensively was very strong. Again, two matches, one goal conceded on a penalty and people like Ben (Davies), Dier, (Davinson) Sanchez, Serge (Aurier), they were really strong.

“Eric is playing really well and adapting very well to a position that he thinks, and personally I also think, is a great position for him.”

And after hearing about what Mourinho had to say, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of fans insisted that Dier is exactly the kind of player that Mourinho loves to have in his team, with one supporter pointing to his “hunger” as reason why he’s “finding his feet” in the starting eleven.

After hauling down Paul Pogba for United’s penalty and denying Spurs all three points, Dier could have been forgiven for hiding in his shell and being passive next time out.

Instead, he put in a monstrous display against West Ham, registering a 7.57 match rating from Whoscored, making two interceptions, three clearances, and making 89 total passes.

It showed exactly why Mourinho now feels comfortable enough to use him as a starting centre-back in his side, and judging by the reaction of these Spurs fans, they’re on board with it too.

