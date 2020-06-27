Spurs fans rave about Eric Dier after Jose Mourinho comments

It’s fair to say that one of the big winners at Tottenham from the Premier League’s restart, has been Eric Dier.

The 26-year-old has started both of Spurs’ opening two games against Manchester United and West Ham respectively, and whilst he was responsible for the penalty conceded at home to the Red Devils, was part of the side that kept a clean sheet against the Hammers.

And as quoted by the club’s official website, Jose Mourinho has praised the England international for his work as a centre-back in these opening stages of the restart.

He said: “The team defensively was very strong. Again, two matches, one goal conceded on a penalty and people like Ben (Davies), Dier, (Davinson) Sanchez, Serge (Aurier), they were really strong.

“Eric is playing really well and adapting very well to a position that he thinks, and personally I also think, is a great position for him.”

And after hearing about what Mourinho had to say, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

becoming one of our best players at cb, looks a completely different player — ⚪️ ( I Follow Back ) (@ftcoys) June 26, 2020

There’s a reason Jose was willing to spend 50bags on him when he was at united — O d ySsey (@23Ody23) June 26, 2020

A real leader on the pitch too, great to have him finally showing what he can do — Saucessoko (@saucessoko) June 26, 2020

Jose is just what Dier needed and now he is showing his potential. Also could be huge as now cb is not a priority position for transfers — Owen 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@owthfc) June 26, 2020

Really liking the look of dier at CB, I think it’s his natural position. If he grows into the role I see him as a mainstay and captain of this team for the next era. — B_DubU (@moutain_man) June 26, 2020

DierSZN — 2020/2021 Europa league winners medal (@spaffmaster69) June 26, 2020

He’s probably been our best defender since the restart! I’d like to see him paired with Alderweireld though! — David Moulsdale (@DMoulsdale86) June 26, 2020

A couple of fans insisted that Dier is exactly the kind of player that Mourinho loves to have in his team, with one supporter pointing to his “hunger” as reason why he’s “finding his feet” in the starting eleven.

Great to see him finding his feet in Jose’s team. He has the hunger that Jose loves! — James (@JamesSpurs1882) June 26, 2020

I can see Jose moulding Dier into a Terry type defender and eventually giving him the captaincy. — Mac (@Imabigmac) June 26, 2020

After hauling down Paul Pogba for United’s penalty and denying Spurs all three points, Dier could have been forgiven for hiding in his shell and being passive next time out.

Instead, he put in a monstrous display against West Ham, registering a 7.57 match rating from Whoscored, making two interceptions, three clearances, and making 89 total passes.

It showed exactly why Mourinho now feels comfortable enough to use him as a starting centre-back in his side, and judging by the reaction of these Spurs fans, they’re on board with it too.