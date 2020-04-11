Alasdair Gold says Spurs would consider selling Erik Lamela

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham would consider selling Erik Lamela this summer if a “decent bid” came in for him.

What did he say?

The Argentine has struggled with injuries during his time in north London, whilst he has found himself in and out of the starting line-up in the past few games of the Premier League season – since the end of December, Lamela has completed the full 90 minutes just once in the top-flight.

Now, Gold has claimed that with Spurs well-stocked in the attacking positions, there could be a chance a player could be moved on to help raise finances to spend elsewhere. And the journalist has revealed Lamela could be the man on the chopping block.

He said: “The prime candidate for such a departure would appear to be Erik Lamela. The Argentine has always served Tottenham well when he’s been fit and has impressed Mourinho this season.

“However, getting him out on the pitch regularly has always been the biggest issue and despite Lamela’s love for Spurs, if Tottenham received a decent bid – with Serie A sides always looking at bringing him back to Italy – then Levy would no doubt consider it for the 28-year-old.”

Priorities

The attacking midfield positions just behind the lone striker is an area in which Spurs have plenty of options to choose from, Lamela included.

But with other areas of concern for Jose Mourinho, namely the likes of a centre-forward, full-back and even in goal if Hugo Lloris leaves, Spurs could do with better refining their squad.

Cashing in on Lamela to help fund a move for a proven back-up to Harry Kane would be the kind of astute business that Daniel Levy must pursue in the summer.

Lamela – valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt – may be one of the more high-profile casualties of the upcoming transfer window as Mourinho looks to rebuild and reshape the Spurs squad in his own image.

