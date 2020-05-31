 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react as Erik Lamela linked with summer exit

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 31/5/2020 | 08:20pm

Having signed him from AS Roma back in the summer of 2013, Erik Lamela has been the picture of inconsistency in his time at Tottenham.

The Argentina international has had fair share of problems with injuries, featuring just 214 times for the club in almost seven years in north London.

This season has arguably been the perfect symbol of his Spurs career, with impressive performances like the one away at Manchester City where he scored one and made one, being disrupted by hamstring issues.

Now, The Daily Star claim that Lamela could well be one of the casualties of the upcoming summer transfer window if Jose Mourinho wishes to freshen up his squad.

It’s suggested that Spurs will only pursue Chelsea winger Willian, if they manage to off-load Lamela first, and that Daniel Levy is not prepared to sanction the signing of the former due to financial concerns and him believing that the club already has numerous wide players.

After hearing about Lamela potentially having to leave the club, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

A few supporters insisted that they would actually rather keep Lamela in north London, with one fan saying that he has age on his side and that he knows the team far better.

Some Spurs fans couldn’t quite believe that they had to sell a player in order to bring in someone on a free transfer.

If the only way to bring Willian is by letting Lamela walk, it seems like a bit of a questionable move.

Who should be at Spurs next season?

Willian

Willian

Lamela

Lamela

Willian turns 32 in August, and of course would arrive on big wages, so it remains to be seen whether it makes financial sense for the north Londoners to bring the Brazilian in.

