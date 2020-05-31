Spurs fans react as Erik Lamela linked with summer exit

Having signed him from AS Roma back in the summer of 2013, Erik Lamela has been the picture of inconsistency in his time at Tottenham.

The Argentina international has had fair share of problems with injuries, featuring just 214 times for the club in almost seven years in north London.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

This season has arguably been the perfect symbol of his Spurs career, with impressive performances like the one away at Manchester City where he scored one and made one, being disrupted by hamstring issues.

Now, The Daily Star claim that Lamela could well be one of the casualties of the upcoming summer transfer window if Jose Mourinho wishes to freshen up his squad.

It’s suggested that Spurs will only pursue Chelsea winger Willian, if they manage to off-load Lamela first, and that Daniel Levy is not prepared to sanction the signing of the former due to financial concerns and him believing that the club already has numerous wide players.

After hearing about Lamela potentially having to leave the club, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

But he’s free? And even the sign on clause wouldn’t be that much at his age. Sounds like ENIC’s Tottenham to mw — mikinrin90 (@mikinrin90) May 31, 2020

Most expensive teams in london! Yeah.

This is the reality of everything under levy and enic, yet people still support them why? #LevyOUT #ENICOUT — Az ( Isolation ) (@SLiiPZHDD) May 31, 2020

A few supporters insisted that they would actually rather keep Lamela in north London, with one fan saying that he has age on his side and that he knows the team far better.

I’d have Lamela over that fraud any day — ♠️ North London Is Ours ♠️ (@ours1882) May 31, 2020

No thanks ill keep lamela cheers — Murnzo (@Jack_Murnin3) May 31, 2020

Rather keep Lamela TBH

Age on his side

Knows the team

Fella made a difference when he came on last season + was largely injured

William after one last payday, if he wants to join Jose that badly he’ll drop his wage demands to make it happen.

Also, we’ve enough wingers#COYS #THFC — Peter (@_petey_pan) May 31, 2020

Rather keep Lamella, far better player x — Andrea Blackwell (@andreaspur) May 31, 2020

Some Spurs fans couldn’t quite believe that they had to sell a player in order to bring in someone on a free transfer.

So sell players to get a player for free?! Unbelievable. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 31, 2020

Sell to get a player for free?? ‍♂️‍♂️ — ⚽ ℙ- ★ (@PerVidarLind) May 31, 2020

Imagine having to sell players, to sign a free agent? #LevysTottenham — Net Spend Champions®️ (@Neddz71) May 31, 2020

If the only way to bring Willian is by letting Lamela walk, it seems like a bit of a questionable move.

Who should be at Spurs next season?

Willian Vote Lamela Vote

Willian turns 32 in August, and of course would arrive on big wages, so it remains to be seen whether it makes financial sense for the north Londoners to bring the Brazilian in.