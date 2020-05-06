 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Christian Eriksen comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 6/5/2020 | 08:19pm

Tottenham Hotspur witnessed the departure of Christian Eriksen in January, leaving the north London outfit for Inter Milan in a £16.9m deal following seven years at the club.

And the Danish playmaker has been speaking about why he swapped Spurs for the Serie A in a recent interview with Jyllands-Posten, he said:

“Some Tottenham fans got angry because in an interview with the BBC I said there was a greater chance of winning something here, but the high number of strong English teams only makes it more difficult to win in England whilst at Inter there is more of a possibility.

“There will always be people at Tottenham who will be mad at me, but most of the fans have been positive. I really enjoyed playing there. I met many good people, I have many good memories. I wanted to say goodbye in a different way, but that’s not the way it is in football.”

Eriksen has only been able to feature eight times for the Nerazzurri, providing a single goal and assist, both of which coming in the Europa League.

Some of the Spurs faithful have been reacting to his comments on social media as several fan accounts relayed the interview – many were still hurt by his actions whilst others had moved on.

Jose Mourinho has had his replacement in his hands since the day he was appointed in Giovani Lo Celso, who made his loan move permanent the same day as Eriksen’s departure.

Here’s the word from supporters…

AND in other news, Spurs fans fuming by another transfer report

