Spurs fans react to Christian Eriksen comments

Tottenham Hotspur witnessed the departure of Christian Eriksen in January, leaving the north London outfit for Inter Milan in a £16.9m deal following seven years at the club.

And the Danish playmaker has been speaking about why he swapped Spurs for the Serie A in a recent interview with Jyllands-Posten, he said:

“Some Tottenham fans got angry because in an interview with the BBC I said there was a greater chance of winning something here, but the high number of strong English teams only makes it more difficult to win in England whilst at Inter there is more of a possibility. “There will always be people at Tottenham who will be mad at me, but most of the fans have been positive. I really enjoyed playing there. I met many good people, I have many good memories. I wanted to say goodbye in a different way, but that’s not the way it is in football.”

Eriksen has only been able to feature eight times for the Nerazzurri, providing a single goal and assist, both of which coming in the Europa League.

Some of the Spurs faithful have been reacting to his comments on social media as several fan accounts relayed the interview – many were still hurt by his actions whilst others had moved on.

Jose Mourinho has had his replacement in his hands since the day he was appointed in Giovani Lo Celso, who made his loan move permanent the same day as Eriksen’s departure.

Here’s the word from supporters…

It's not that. It's how he's lacking focus in so many games especially in the away match at Olympiakos. He's heart felt missing even in the Champions League final. It felt like he was playing for the sake of being played by the manager. It felt like pre season for him for months — 🏵️🇸🇬 DRIPPY DAVID🇨🇦🏵️ (@EricDonDier) May 5, 2020

I always loved Eriksen and I’m very grateful to have had him at Tottenham for as long as we did but he went the complete wrong way about leaving and I don’t think I can forgive him for that https://t.co/z7bwCO8iwy — Kieren (@_Kieren__) May 5, 2020

Definition of a loser, thank god we got rid of him, just a shame it was 3yrs too late https://t.co/ZZ4eSljiXc — george b. (@g_brooks_) May 5, 2020

The fans that were mad at you were also the same fans turning up week in week out watching you jog around, back out of tackles and not put any effort in, in his last 12 months he ruined everything he has done for us! — Martin Flack (@martinflack) May 5, 2020

He spent his last season sulking on the pitch, his bad attitude caused a fractured dressing room. Totally unprofessional.

Although Spurs were also at fault and should have sold him the previous summer, they’d got more money too, if you don’t want to play for any club then go. — Chris (@ChesneyStalks) May 6, 2020

one of the greatest players we’ve had in the PL era — JK (@DonJose___) May 6, 2020

His actions were louder than words, the performances were shocking. — Daniel Rogers (@danrogers77) May 6, 2020

Maybe if he stepped up in the cup finals he played for spurs he’d have won something at spurs but he went missing in both. — ENIC OUT PAUL (@paulyboym1) May 5, 2020

Eriksen why you lying 🤣🤣🤣 Nobody wanted you, you wanted to go Madrid or Barcelona but they didn't want you 😂😂 https://t.co/AQKULsmbO2 — Dylan Whitehouse 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MarshDylan17) May 6, 2020

Poch really ruined his career. Imagine 5 years trophyless. https://t.co/RWaLWaoIOK — Afif (@PragmaticMou) May 5, 2020

So disrespectful — Eman (@EffectJose) May 5, 2020

Christian would have won more at Tottenham but he never really stepped up to plate in big games .Very good player Nonetheless was sorry he left but nobody is bigger than club . — Tony Corbey (@TonyCorbey) May 5, 2020

Hes just salty that he has to settle for warming inters bench rather than starting for Madrid or barca — Respect don levy (@Bartholemwhosav) May 6, 2020

Glad he went. Luxury player ! — Chris Ion (@chrision1955) May 6, 2020

Gio is miles better. — D S R (@stratton74) May 6, 2020

