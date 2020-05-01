 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans would love Ryan Fraser at the club

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 08:03pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been calling for the club to make one out-of-contract star a Spurs player this summer – and it’s not Willian.

It comes after Football Insider revealed that AFC Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has ‘told friends’ he would be keen on joining the north London outfit if they make a move for him.

They also claim that a club of Spurs’ calibre would interest the 26-year-old whilst the club could appear to be keen on a deal given their potential transfer budget ahead of next season.

The Scotsman appears set to leave the Cherries when his contract expires having scored one goal and provided four assists for them in 28 Premier League appearances, via WhoScored. Fraser has also averaged 1.6 key passes, one cross and one shot per game this term.

Many of the Spurs faithful have been drooling over the prospect of landing a proven top-flight player like Fraser, describing the possibility as a “no-brainer.”

Here’s what has been said on social media…

