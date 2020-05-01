Spurs fans would love Ryan Fraser at the club

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been calling for the club to make one out-of-contract star a Spurs player this summer – and it’s not Willian.

It comes after Football Insider revealed that AFC Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has ‘told friends’ he would be keen on joining the north London outfit if they make a move for him.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

They also claim that a club of Spurs’ calibre would interest the 26-year-old whilst the club could appear to be keen on a deal given their potential transfer budget ahead of next season.

The Scotsman appears set to leave the Cherries when his contract expires having scored one goal and provided four assists for them in 28 Premier League appearances, via WhoScored. Fraser has also averaged 1.6 key passes, one cross and one shot per game this term.

Ryan Fraser on a free?

Yes please! Vote No thanks! Vote

Many of the Spurs faithful have been drooling over the prospect of landing a proven top-flight player like Fraser, describing the possibility as a “no-brainer.”

Here’s what has been said on social media…

Would be ideal if we’re low on funds this summer. Knows the premier league already too — GazzaSZN🧤 (@gazzaSZN) May 1, 2020

For a free transfer would be a great addition — BergwijnSZN🇮🇹 (@Swenty_) May 1, 2020

No brainer on a free transfer got electric pace which we lack at the best of times… Got abit of Aaron Lennon about him. — simon billingham (@simonbillingham) May 1, 2020

He’d be good on a free, very fast, decent dribbling, good crossing and set pieces. He’d give us depth and back for son. We could have him and Lucas as rotation for our wingers. Or would allow Son to move to ST if kane is our again. Wouldn’t be bad. — J (@JesusHinojosa__) April 30, 2020

18/19 he got 7 goals and 14 assists, as long as he improves from this season what a free transfer that would be. Also has played CAM a few times so competition for Dele perfect. As long as lamela goes as well than that would be ideal. — Cormac Turley (@CormacTurley2) April 30, 2020

Good backup, I don't see why anyone would be opposed. Rather have him as backup LW than Lamela. Then, we would only have 4 wingers: Son, Bergwijn, Lucas, and Fraser. Good business imo… — white heart lame (@whiteheartlame) April 30, 2020

A solid squad player for most Top 6 sides! Would take him as Son cover https://t.co/RYDr6k3ZLm — Oliver (@OGlazebrook) April 30, 2020

I would take Ryan in a heart beat, I’ve always liked him. He would be an outstanding squad player. https://t.co/z4DYl0xqdN — LJohnson (@lazqetjohnson) April 30, 2020

I wouldn’t. Fraser is a classic winger, which we haven’t really had since Lennon. He’s fast, can whip in accurate crosses consistently, and is great at set pieces. He also only turned 26 a couple months ago. I’d play him over Lucas all day. Would be great business imo. — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) April 30, 2020

AND in other news, Five youngsters Jose Mourinho should call upon next season to SAVE MILLIONS…