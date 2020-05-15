 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans destroy Christian Eriksen as report emerges

Spurs fans destroy Christian Eriksen as report emerges

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 15/5/2020 | 07:10pm

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur for pastures new during the January transfer window after seven years at the club, but fresh reports have emerged over his future at Inter Milan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Danish playmaker is doubting his time in Italy as he believes his new side aren’t showing him enough respect amid rumours that the Serie A giants are looking to sign Brescia’s Sandro Tonali this summer.

Was Christian Eriksen right to leave Spurs this season?

Yeah, 100%

Yeah, 100%

No way!

No way!

And Spurs fans have been taking in the news on social media with many opting to slam their former star.

Eriksen has played just eight times since making the switch, scoring and assisting one goal apiece, via Transfermarkt, who also now value him at £61.2m.

The 28-year-old had been one of Spurs’ best-ever players of the last decade and was part of Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League final squad.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

He racked up 305 appearances, scoring 69 goals as well as laying on 89 assists yet there appears to be no love lost between the attacking maestro and the Spurs faithful.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the news…

AND in other news,  Noel Whelan reacts as Spurs consider raid for US brothers

Article title: Spurs fans destroy Christian Eriksen as report emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 