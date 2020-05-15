Spurs fans destroy Christian Eriksen as report emerges

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur for pastures new during the January transfer window after seven years at the club, but fresh reports have emerged over his future at Inter Milan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Danish playmaker is doubting his time in Italy as he believes his new side aren’t showing him enough respect amid rumours that the Serie A giants are looking to sign Brescia’s Sandro Tonali this summer.

Was Christian Eriksen right to leave Spurs this season?

Yeah, 100% Vote No way! Vote

And Spurs fans have been taking in the news on social media with many opting to slam their former star.

Eriksen has played just eight times since making the switch, scoring and assisting one goal apiece, via Transfermarkt, who also now value him at £61.2m.

The 28-year-old had been one of Spurs’ best-ever players of the last decade and was part of Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League final squad.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

He racked up 305 appearances, scoring 69 goals as well as laying on 89 assists yet there appears to be no love lost between the attacking maestro and the Spurs faithful.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the news…

Did Inter Milan not watch him for his last 18 months at Tottenham?

£18 quid would have been a better price for him,

He would just as bad wherever he went, just glad he did, he was poison in the squad, bad influence on the players. — Brian (@brian_ellison) May 14, 2020

Hahahahahahahaha!!!! — Johan Sjöström (@josjos54) May 14, 2020

Being over confident and thinking he’s better than everyone else. — Will.i.am Treacy (@wtreacy84) May 14, 2020

Respect is a two way thing #karma — Debstar (@DjL03) May 15, 2020

Bless him — john (@OnecoJohn) May 14, 2020

There's a shock. He's a good player, but was wildly overrated towards the end of his Spurs career. https://t.co/ZYrsoKCPSF — RobMaTHFC (@robmathfc) May 15, 2020

karma — Eddy C. Jorge (@e_jorgeUK) May 14, 2020

Very hard to find the top gear needed once you take the foot off the gas imo. His demeanor and committment changed in the last months of his time at Spurs and his overall game suffered as a result. Just another mid-level player at this point in his career I’m afraid… — AHinds (@Hinds1Andy) May 14, 2020

Eriksen was on the decline and was offered on the cheap. No surprises he’s doing a budget Ozil. https://t.co/viNSUsDMo8 — George (@NoyCoysGeorge) May 14, 2020

AND in other news, Noel Whelan reacts as Spurs consider raid for US brothers…