Spurs fans discuss Jan Vertonghen after image emerges

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 1/6/2020 | 05:35pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been embroiled in a debate on social media this week after the club’s official Twitter account posted an image of Belgian duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, with the latter receiving the bulk of the discussion.

Both central defenders have been a key part of Spurs’ starting XI for the last five years or so but that partnership is set to be broken up after this current campaign.

Vertonghen’s contract is due to expire this summer, and it appears as if he’ll be free to leave the north London club with no apparent deal on the table yet.

Some would like to see him stay under Jose Mourinho next term…

The 33-year-old has been at Tottenham since the summer of 2013 and has gone on to record 311 appearances for the club, via Transfermarkt.

This campaign, the Belgian has managed to feature in 26 matches in all competitions – even occasionally filling in at left-back during the absence of the injured Ben Davies.

However, there are plenty in north London that believe Vertonghen is “finished” and that it’s time to depart…

Whilst some were a little more respectful about the situation, accepting that the veteran defender is probably past his best but still understanding what a terrific career he’s had for the club.

A whole host of Serie A teams are reportedly keen on landing him, including Christian Eriksen’s Inter Milan as well as Roma, as per Calciomercato.

It remains to be seen if the delay to the end of the current campaign has changed circumstances somewhat, but for now, Vertonghen has nine more games left at Spurs should he be selected.

