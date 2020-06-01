Spurs fans discuss Jan Vertonghen after image emerges

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been embroiled in a debate on social media this week after the club’s official Twitter account posted an image of Belgian duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, with the latter receiving the bulk of the discussion.

Both central defenders have been a key part of Spurs’ starting XI for the last five years or so but that partnership is set to be broken up after this current campaign.

Vertonghen’s contract is due to expire this summer, and it appears as if he’ll be free to leave the north London club with no apparent deal on the table yet.

Should Spurs hand Vertonghen a new contract?

Absolutely Vote No thanks Vote

Some would like to see him stay under Jose Mourinho next term…

Please let's keep them both… https://t.co/2MyzTuCT7I — Lauren Ann McNie (@heyitslauren_) May 31, 2020

Offer Jan a contract — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) May 31, 2020

Sad that ones leaving us — ًَ (@J0RDANFT) May 31, 2020

Idc Jan has fallen off bring him back. https://t.co/vaUGvlLd3c — Seth (@Seth_Cole33) May 31, 2020

The 33-year-old has been at Tottenham since the summer of 2013 and has gone on to record 311 appearances for the club, via Transfermarkt.

This campaign, the Belgian has managed to feature in 26 matches in all competitions – even occasionally filling in at left-back during the absence of the injured Ben Davies.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

However, there are plenty in north London that believe Vertonghen is “finished” and that it’s time to depart…

Time to go Jan — realtastypickles (@TheTastyPickles) June 1, 2020

Milk turns quicker — Felon82 (@Felon82) May 31, 2020

Declining and Declined

Love them both but unfortunately age has caught up with them — Spurz (@SpursTransfer10) May 31, 2020

Step aside for tanganga pic.twitter.com/SEWxinFFu5 — Andrew ʷ (@Delstroyer___) May 31, 2020

Whilst some were a little more respectful about the situation, accepting that the veteran defender is probably past his best but still understanding what a terrific career he’s had for the club.

A whole host of Serie A teams are reportedly keen on landing him, including Christian Eriksen’s Inter Milan as well as Roma, as per Calciomercato.

Will only be one left I’d say.. super Jan will be never ever be forgotten…been unbelievable for us. — graham.. (@downatthelane00) May 31, 2020

Jan deserves a proper send off — Aamir (@YKAamz) May 31, 2020

Legends — Lo Celso FC (@yngchipps) May 31, 2020

It remains to be seen if the delay to the end of the current campaign has changed circumstances somewhat, but for now, Vertonghen has nine more games left at Spurs should he be selected.

AND in other news, Spurs reportedly REIGNITE interest in 2011 target…