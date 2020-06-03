Spurs fans divided over Juan Foyth future

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left embroiled in debate on social media this week after footage emerged of Juan Foyth.

The Argentine centre-back, originally signed by Mauricio Pochettino in 2017, could be available for transfer in the summer if reports are to be believed.

According to the Mirror, Foyth has been offered to clubs and is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season with Barcelona keen on signing him.

What should Mourinho do with Juan Foyth?

Start at CB Vote Move him to CDM Vote Loan him out Vote Sell him Vote

His agent has even stoked the fire by hinting towards an exit in an interview with talkSPORT. When asked if his client had a future under Jose Mourinho, he said: “For what has happened in recent times, we don’t think so.”

Foyth has played just three times since the former Manchester United and Chelsa boss took the reigns in November, but many in north London believe selling him would be a massive mistake.

If you don’t see the potential in foyth it’s ok spec savers will reopen soon https://t.co/xWznIfMKf8 — dean belton (@DeanBelton1) June 3, 2020

Will be a big mistake letting Juan go if we do this summer — Matt (@gwizard74) June 2, 2020

Can’t believe y’all bashing a kid who’s better than some grown ups in our own squad — Y A N D A (@LunjesFather) June 2, 2020

Let him go on loan to a Premier League club for a season to get a full season under his belt. Great to have such a flexible player, should definitely not sell! — Robby 🧀 (@thfcrobert) June 2, 2020

One fan believed that a loan spell would be the best solution for all parties and that the club should “definitely not sell” him whilst another claimed that Foyth was better than some of the more experienced players in the squad.

The 22-year-old has managed just 32 appearances during his three years in north London.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

An overwhelming majority of supporters on social media have suggested that the Argentina international is tested out in defensive midfield, which is a position that Mourinho is supposedly chasing this summer.

Spurs only really have Eric Dier in the position, though it is believed his future is seen at centre-back, thus the role needs to be strengthened. Should Mourinho look from within? These fans certainly think so…

DM definitely. He deserves a chance. He’s a great young talent. I really hope he gets the chance to prove himself https://t.co/46DjaAXEcH — Joe (@JBlincoTHFC) June 2, 2020

CDM… fantastic ability…

Would work wonders #COYS — jogender dhankhar (@jogidhankhar) June 2, 2020

Would love to see him play CDM. Makes too many mistakes (due to lack of game time & experience) for Jose to pick him over the other CBs. Not bad at RB but prefer him in the centre of the pitch. Plus we don’t have anything to lose playing him CDM as we don’t have any — george b. (@g_brooks_) June 2, 2020

Would love to see him given a chance at DM — BergwijnSZN (@Swenty_) June 2, 2020

Ball playing dm. But isn’t ready for the physicality of the prem. Add some size then sure. Defo not a cb — Harry Levy® (@HazzyLevy) June 2, 2020

Defensive midfielder. Too many mistakes to be in the back 4. — Craig Arnott (@C_Arnott14) June 2, 2020

Fantastic dribbler, huge work rate, got an eye for a pass, good tackler. Would be a fantastic CDM if he was selected to play there for an extended run — James (@JamesSpurs1882) June 2, 2020

Some of the reasoning included Foyth’s ball-playing ability and his work rate whilst one member of the Spurs faithful lauded him as a “great young talent”.

Across WhoScored’s recorded matches for Spurs, Argentina and former club Estudiantes, the young centre-back has averaged 2.9 clearances, 2.4 tackles and a passing success rate of 85.3%, so the aforementioned fans may be onto something.

However, not everyone agreed with a few supporters believing that he should be used from the bench only, which would be no change from his current predicament at the club, really.

Left back….. in the changing room — Sam_THFC (@Sam_Botham) June 2, 2020

The bench, unfortunately. — Bob Mullen (@RTMullen3) June 2, 2020

Others went a step further and lambasted Foyth, suggesting that he should be sold ahead of next season.

Out the club — Harry C (@HazSpur92) June 2, 2020

His strongest position is the transfer list. — 😡 (@SpursLDN90) June 2, 2020

There were even a few comparisons made to other players. One sees shades of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich in him whilst another believes he needs to put on muscle to become Eric Dier-esque.

Reminds me of kimmich — It’s coming home (@ClennellMonty) June 2, 2020

I’d love him as a dm/cm. He grew up as as an attacking midfielder, so comfortable on the ball. If he puts on muscle like Dier he’s a real expensive player — Scotspur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ScotSpur2) June 2, 2020

For now, though, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Foyth. He is evidently a figure that divides opinion amongst the Tottenham fanbase.

AND in other news, Spurs fans loving Mourinho decision on Vertonghen future…