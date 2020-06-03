 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans divided over Juan Foyth future

Spurs fans divided over Juan Foyth future

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
4 minute read 3/6/2020 | 01:05pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left embroiled in debate on social media this week after footage emerged of Juan Foyth.

The Argentine centre-back, originally signed by Mauricio Pochettino in 2017, could be available for transfer in the summer if reports are to be believed.

According to the Mirror, Foyth has been offered to clubs and is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season with Barcelona keen on signing him.

What should Mourinho do with Juan Foyth?

Start at CB

Start at CB

Move him to CDM

Move him to CDM

Loan him out

Loan him out

Sell him

Sell him

His agent has even stoked the fire by hinting towards an exit in an interview with talkSPORT. When asked if his client had a future under Jose Mourinho, he said: “For what has happened in recent times, we don’t think so.”

Foyth has played just three times since the former Manchester United and Chelsa boss took the reigns in November, but many in north London believe selling him would be a massive mistake.

One fan believed that a loan spell would be the best solution for all parties and that the club should “definitely not sell” him whilst another claimed that Foyth was better than some of the more experienced players in the squad.

The 22-year-old has managed just 32 appearances during his three years in north London.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

An overwhelming majority of supporters on social media have suggested that the Argentina international is tested out in defensive midfield, which is a position that Mourinho is supposedly chasing this summer.

Spurs only really have Eric Dier in the position, though it is believed his future is seen at centre-back, thus the role needs to be strengthened. Should Mourinho look from within? These fans certainly think so…

Some of the reasoning included Foyth’s ball-playing ability and his work rate whilst one member of the Spurs faithful lauded him as a “great young talent”.

Across WhoScored’s recorded matches for Spurs, Argentina and former club Estudiantes, the young centre-back has averaged 2.9 clearances, 2.4 tackles and a passing success rate of 85.3%, so the aforementioned fans may be onto something.

However, not everyone agreed with a few supporters believing that he should be used from the bench only, which would be no change from his current predicament at the club, really.

Others went a step further and lambasted Foyth, suggesting that he should be sold ahead of next season.

There were even a few comparisons made to other players. One sees shades of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich in him whilst another believes he needs to put on muscle to become Eric Dier-esque.

For now, though, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Foyth. He is evidently a figure that divides opinion amongst the Tottenham fanbase.

AND in other news, Spurs fans loving Mourinho decision on Vertonghen future

Article title: Spurs fans divided over Juan Foyth future

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 