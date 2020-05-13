 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans dream of landing Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer

Spurs fans dream of landing Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 07:44pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left drooling over the prospect of landing a new striker this summer after fresh reports emerged this week.

According to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, Spurs have made an official bid for Lille talisman Victor Osimhen and supporters would love to see it happen.

Jose Mourinho poached assistant manager Joao Sacramento from the Ligue 1 outfit when he took the reins back in November, so at least one member of the coaching staff knows the forward well.

Osimhen has enjoyed a fruitful campaign, scoring 18 goals from 38 appearances in all competitions, including a strike against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Should Levy break the bank for Victor Osimhen?

100%!!

100%!!

NO!!

NO!!

The young Nigerian has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool as well as Frank Lampard’s Blues.

At the start of the month, Telefoot revealed that an unnamed club had bid €85m (£75m) for Osimhen.

Spurs have paid the price for not having a viable alternative to Harry Kane this season after the skipper went down injured on New Year’s Day.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

Since then, the Mourinho’s side have crashed out of all cup competitions and have sunk seven points adrift of the top four.

Osimhen could fill that void in the eyes of many, here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Alasdair Gold reveals why Spurs have HUGE advantage over Premier League rivals

Article title: Spurs fans dream of landing Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 