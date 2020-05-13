Spurs fans dream of landing Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left drooling over the prospect of landing a new striker this summer after fresh reports emerged this week.

According to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, Spurs have made an official bid for Lille talisman Victor Osimhen and supporters would love to see it happen.

Correctif et non des moindres :

Les dirigeants du #LOSC auraient bien reçu une offre de @SpursOfficial et non de #ChelseaFC pour l’international nigérian #Osimenh or le montant avancé de 85 M est erroné et largement surestimé. pic.twitter.com/cBi9ljH10Y — Abdellah Boulma (@abdellahboulma) May 12, 2020

Jose Mourinho poached assistant manager Joao Sacramento from the Ligue 1 outfit when he took the reins back in November, so at least one member of the coaching staff knows the forward well.

Osimhen has enjoyed a fruitful campaign, scoring 18 goals from 38 appearances in all competitions, including a strike against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Should Levy break the bank for Victor Osimhen?

100%!! Vote NO!! Vote

The young Nigerian has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool as well as Frank Lampard’s Blues.

At the start of the month, Telefoot revealed that an unnamed club had bid €85m (£75m) for Osimhen.

Spurs have paid the price for not having a viable alternative to Harry Kane this season after the skipper went down injured on New Year’s Day.

Since then, the Mourinho’s side have crashed out of all cup competitions and have sunk seven points adrift of the top four.

Osimhen could fill that void in the eyes of many, here’s what has been said…

Him and Kane up top and Jose going back to 2 strikers pic.twitter.com/EL1UapVRTo — Tøm (@TomCOYS) May 12, 2020

Exactly the type of player we need. Can deputise for Kane meaning we can look after Harry a bit better and also have a proper striker with pace, physicality and goals in him to bring off the bench #COYS #THFC https://t.co/kskKS5OHct — SimonFish (@poetfish2) May 13, 2020

Bro of this happens 🥵 https://t.co/tbPU8wu6ac — Josh Gracey (@joshgracey98) May 12, 2020

If True that will be awesome — izi_khire (@Khire_izi) May 12, 2020

We need 🔥 — Brandon Rubin (@BrandonRubin6) May 12, 2020

He’s gonna be a good second Striker. — Frank chike🇳🇬 (@smokey_phranq) May 13, 2020

Brilliant signing this would be. They want 85 million though so absolutely no chance — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) May 12, 2020

Mourinho seems to create new Drogba. https://t.co/fMyUMCgi8I — Afif (@PragmaticMou) May 12, 2020

Makes sense with the Campos links and the ex Lille staff at our club. I can see this happening! https://t.co/OXpj5W17aT — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) May 12, 2020

Can’t argue with his stats, the guy would be an amazing signing. https://t.co/Ummc8KgSTd — James (@itsjorbell) May 12, 2020

Great versatile forward player, would love this — Jace (@JaceTucker1) May 12, 2020

Very good talent — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) May 12, 2020

As much as I want this to be true. It just ain’t happening :/ — Sessegnon SZN (@ronster0302) May 12, 2020

Levy masterclass in the summer incoming???🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Lzvmyl2D9L — Afif (@PragmaticMou) May 12, 2020

