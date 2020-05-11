 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans drool over Heung-min Son

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 11/5/2020 | 01:23pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been drooling over their forward Heung-min Son after a question was posed to supporters on social media this week.

One Twitter account asked the Spurs faithful to describe the 27-year-old using one word, which left many waxing lyrical about him.

Son has played 32 times this campaign, scoring 16 goals as well as providing nine assists, via Transfermarkt, who also currently value him at £57.6m.

The South Korean has been back in his home nation in recent weeks, completing mandatory three-week military service, where he also claimed top honours by winning the award for best performance.

Son fractured his arm and had surgery back in February with his boss Jose Mourinho claiming his season was done for, but the above suggests he could be available for selection should football resume sometime soon.

The winger joined Spurs back in 2015 in a £22m switch from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen and has racked up well over 200 appearances since.

Here’s the choice of words from a select few of the Hotspur fanbase…

