Tottenham Hotspur fans have been drooling over their forward Heung-min Son after a question was posed to supporters on social media this week.
One Twitter account asked the Spurs faithful to describe the 27-year-old using one word, which left many waxing lyrical about him.
Son has played 32 times this campaign, scoring 16 goals as well as providing nine assists, via Transfermarkt, who also currently value him at £57.6m.
The South Korean has been back in his home nation in recent weeks, completing mandatory three-week military service, where he also claimed top honours by winning the award for best performance.
Son fractured his arm and had surgery back in February with his boss Jose Mourinho claiming his season was done for, but the above suggests he could be available for selection should football resume sometime soon.
The winger joined Spurs back in 2015 in a £22m switch from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen and has racked up well over 200 appearances since.
Here’s the choice of words from a select few of the Hotspur fanbase…
Irreplaceable pic.twitter.com/HKqgwEIdkZ
— 𝒈𝒈𝒖𝒍 (@ggul_spurs) May 9, 2020
Sonsational
— Dhruv (@dhruvthfc__) May 9, 2020
Legend
— Joe Santos (@jo3Sant0s) May 9, 2020
Phenomenal
— steve (@stephenharman3) May 9, 2020
Unpredictable
— Dubspurs (@Dubswede) May 9, 2020
NextToGo
— Will Morris (@SpareWill) May 9, 2020
Lethal
— Stryder (@StrydaMan3) May 9, 2020
magic
— Brian O’ Donnell (@BrianODKK) May 10, 2020
Beast
— Lauren Coupe (@Lozzykinz) May 9, 2020
Relentless
— Ash🏴🇲🇺 (@MrAshBhee) May 9, 2020
Baller.
— Graeme (@graeme_milner) May 9, 2020
Dynamite 💥💥💥
— 🍴🔪JoeChef🔪🍴 (@JoeChefBlog) May 9, 2020
Ridiculously Talented
Ooh that’s 2 words
— RyanTatenda (@tatenryan) May 9, 2020
Perfect
I say perfect as in the perfect PLAYER. He is WORLD CLASS, Plays for the badge not the money, loves the club, the team is a family, he’s never in any bother outside of football. Had a few silly moments but don’t we all?
Sons presence in the changing room also. #COYS
— Skin🇮🇱 (@SkinEl17) May 9, 2020
Electrifying
— rob (@RobRodent) May 9, 2020
