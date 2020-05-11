Spurs fans drool over Heung-min Son

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been drooling over their forward Heung-min Son after a question was posed to supporters on social media this week.

One Twitter account asked the Spurs faithful to describe the 27-year-old using one word, which left many waxing lyrical about him.

Heung-min Son is...

Son has played 32 times this campaign, scoring 16 goals as well as providing nine assists, via Transfermarkt, who also currently value him at £57.6m.

The South Korean has been back in his home nation in recent weeks, completing mandatory three-week military service, where he also claimed top honours by winning the award for best performance.

Son fractured his arm and had surgery back in February with his boss Jose Mourinho claiming his season was done for, but the above suggests he could be available for selection should football resume sometime soon.

The winger joined Spurs back in 2015 in a £22m switch from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen and has racked up well over 200 appearances since.

Here’s the choice of words from a select few of the Hotspur fanbase…

Sonsational — Dhruv (@dhruvthfc__) May 9, 2020

Legend — Joe Santos (@jo3Sant0s) May 9, 2020

Phenomenal — steve (@stephenharman3) May 9, 2020

Unpredictable — Dubspurs (@Dubswede) May 9, 2020

NextToGo — Will Morris (@SpareWill) May 9, 2020

Lethal — Stryder (@StrydaMan3) May 9, 2020

magic — Brian O’ Donnell (@BrianODKK) May 10, 2020

Beast — Lauren Coupe (@Lozzykinz) May 9, 2020

Ridiculously Talented

Ooh that’s 2 words — RyanTatenda (@tatenryan) May 9, 2020

Perfect I say perfect as in the perfect PLAYER. He is WORLD CLASS, Plays for the badge not the money, loves the club, the team is a family, he’s never in any bother outside of football. Had a few silly moments but don’t we all? Sons presence in the changing room also. #COYS — Skin🇮🇱 (@SkinEl17) May 9, 2020

Electrifying — rob (@RobRodent) May 9, 2020

