 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans ponder Erik Lamela future after Alasdair Gold tweet

Spurs fans ponder Erik Lamela future after Alasdair Gold tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 09:25am

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been pondering the future of winger Erik Lamela this week after reliable Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold penned an article about the long-serving Argentine.

The 28-year-old has been at the club since 2013 and has racked up 214 appearances but in recent times, his presence on the pitch has been limited due to niggling and persistent injuries.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

This campaign Lamela has only averaged 51 minutes per game from a total of 27 matches, contributing to ten goals, via Transfermarkt.

Gold believes Spurs would be playing with fire if they were to sell the wide man in the summer as he’s an important squad player with a point to prove.

Some supporters in north London were of the same opinion, whilst others would like to see the club get rid of him as soon as possible.

Should Spurs sell Erik Lamela this summer?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

Jose Mourinho has plenty of wing options to call upon, including January arrival Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son and Ryan Sessegnon – in addition to Lamela.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Gold’s post…

AND in other news, Spurs can end their search for a new Dembele by landing this costly Serie A superstar…

Article title: Spurs fans ponder Erik Lamela future after Alasdair Gold tweet

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 