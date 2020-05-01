Spurs fans ponder Erik Lamela future after Alasdair Gold tweet

Loads of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been pondering the future of winger Erik Lamela this week after reliable Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold penned an article about the long-serving Argentine.

The 28-year-old has been at the club since 2013 and has racked up 214 appearances but in recent times, his presence on the pitch has been limited due to niggling and persistent injuries.

This campaign Lamela has only averaged 51 minutes per game from a total of 27 matches, contributing to ten goals, via Transfermarkt.

Gold believes Spurs would be playing with fire if they were to sell the wide man in the summer as he’s an important squad player with a point to prove.

Some supporters in north London were of the same opinion, whilst others would like to see the club get rid of him as soon as possible.

Should Spurs sell Erik Lamela this summer?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Jose Mourinho has plenty of wing options to call upon, including January arrival Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son and Ryan Sessegnon – in addition to Lamela.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Gold’s post…

Sell him in the summer pointless having a player who contributes so little (due to injuries) — Musa🇵🇹 #LovePochBackJose (@Musathfc28) April 30, 2020

Not sure he is consistent enough to fit Mourinho’s requirements but has always struck me as being the sort of fella who would pop up and score the winner in a cup final . . . A bit like Ricky Villa? . . . — Bold (@gilbrg2852) April 29, 2020

Lamela is 1000% my favorite player on the squad only because he always shows grit when he plays and he truly loves the club. Not many in our club have what he has mentally. Every time we go 1-0 down, the whole entire squad stops caring but you always see this man running around — Tone (@TFootball022) April 29, 2020

No selling Lamela.He is a game changer with a great attitude.He can win a match with his 20 minutes availability .With Ndombele still unsettled Lamela and Lo Celso is what we have to drive the team forwards.They need to be 4 asJose has been using a game changing pair every match. — Juliet Lubega (@ucragirl) April 29, 2020

Cut our losses and move on. — Greg Mackett (@gregmackett) April 29, 2020

Lamela is no longer a viable option and needs to be sold imo. It’s not his fault that he’s injury prone and needs to be managed, but I firmly believe the Bergwijn injury could’ve been avoided if we had rotated Lamela in consistently. Problem is we never could… — SB (@browniespurs) April 29, 2020

I’m a fan. He gives everything, tries stuff and sometimes makes his own teammates look daft for not seeing his pass. — Joe Staines♲ (@JoeStaines1) April 29, 2020

Get rid — Harry C (@HazSpur92) April 30, 2020

Bin him off. Never been anywhere near consistent enough to warrant a place in the team. — Stuart Coleman (@BasedOnFactors) April 29, 2020

Love the guy. If we had more players who showed his fight and bravery we would be higher up the league the season. He’ll never be a regular starter due to his injury history but he’s as good as any squad player in the league. — Justintrapmag (@JustinTRAPMAG) April 29, 2020

Guy need to leave for his own sake

He would get regular games in a less demanding league and probably be held in a higher value more — Dan Travers (@dandinithegreat) April 29, 2020

