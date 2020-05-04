Spurs fans discuss Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting to an interesting transfer report over the weekend as it’s claimed one January target would be open to joining the club.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi wants to make the move to Spurs this summer after the north Londoners previously were in for him.

The same source also claimed several weeks ago that the 26-year-old would only be sold if an offer of €25m (£22m) or better came in, but it remains to be seen if the current landscape in football changes that somewhat.

Spurs failed to land themselves a backup to Harry Kane in January and have been dealt with the consequences as the Englishman has been out through injury since New Year’s Day.

Would Vedat Muriqi be good foil for Harry Kane?

Yes, sign him up Vote No thanks Vote

Since then, Jose Mourinho’s side have sunk seven points adrift from the top four and are out of all cup competitions.

But do the Spurs faithful want Muriqi as much as he would like the Premier League switch? Well, they are quite torn whilst many have made some comparisons.

Here’s what has been said…

Soldado 2.0 incoming — Chris G (@galvitron77) May 3, 2020

Big lump — Jack Sullivan (@JackSul14594861) May 3, 2020

I’m getting the words Vincent Yanssen — Steve Kontozi (@SKontozi) May 3, 2020

Seems like we have opportunities to broaden our squad Just bring him in — Rg_nald_SA (@Rg_nald_SA) May 3, 2020

Either him or Dybala and we storm the league, no question — Bradley (@mrbradleygrant) May 3, 2020

New Llorente, donkey incapable of playing football that we can lump the ball up top when we’re losing — Jack (@jackrelton) May 3, 2020

a new tree… perhaps.. — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) May 3, 2020

Soldado? — Chris Baker (@CDBaker86) May 3, 2020

No thanks — Nkumbu 🇿🇲 (@thfc_nkumbu) May 3, 2020

We’ve been here before with very similar players & imo he’s a good player but I just don’t see him at Spurs in fact he kinda reminds me of Soldado 😄 pic.twitter.com/jmE9MOplK8 — McCrory (@SuperHotspursfc) May 3, 2020

Llorente v.2 — Dato’ Dr Ramlan Abd. Aziz (@sportsdocramlan) May 3, 2020

Farmers league again but more than likely our level which is Franky poor — TheBigBad🐺 (@mattwolf25) May 4, 2020

