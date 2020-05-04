 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans discuss Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 4/5/2020 | 05:35pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting to an interesting transfer report over the weekend as it’s claimed one January target would be open to joining the club.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi wants to make the move to Spurs this summer after the north Londoners previously were in for him.

The same source also claimed several weeks ago that the 26-year-old would only be sold if an offer of €25m (£22m) or better came in, but it remains to be seen if the current landscape in football changes that somewhat.

Spurs failed to land themselves a backup to Harry Kane in January and have been dealt with the consequences as the Englishman has been out through injury since New Year’s Day.

Since then, Jose Mourinho’s side have sunk seven points adrift from the top four and are out of all cup competitions.

But do the Spurs faithful want Muriqi as much as he would like the Premier League switch? Well, they are quite torn whilst many have made some comparisons.

Here’s what has been said…

