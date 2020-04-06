 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans fume at report on Premier League return

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 12:10pm

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have been fuming over a recent report regarding the return of Premier League football.

Elite level sport has been placed on hold across the planet in recent weeks amid the rise of the global pandemic.

In the midst of a national lock down the prospect of football returning seems like nothing more than a mere pipe dream, but recent news suggests that the powers that be are working hard on a solution.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Mirror, the Premier League are at an advanced stage in talks with the UK government regarding an agreement that would see the top-flight resume behind closed doors in June.

With government officials hopeful of a virus peak in the next few weeks, fixtures could be sanctioned under strict guidelines.

It’s the type of news that could give football-starved fans hope, but the Spurs supporters on Twitter are looking at the situation through a more holistic, humanitarian lens.

Indeed, the Lilywhites faithful are far from impressed with the report and have suggested the endeavour to sanction football’s return is greedy and unrealistic during a period of time in which sport should not be a matter of priority.

Here’s how the Spurs fans reacted to the news…

