Spurs fans fume at report on Premier League return

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have been fuming over a recent report regarding the return of Premier League football.

Elite level sport has been placed on hold across the planet in recent weeks amid the rise of the global pandemic.

In the midst of a national lock down the prospect of football returning seems like nothing more than a mere pipe dream, but recent news suggests that the powers that be are working hard on a solution.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Mirror, the Premier League are at an advanced stage in talks with the UK government regarding an agreement that would see the top-flight resume behind closed doors in June.

With government officials hopeful of a virus peak in the next few weeks, fixtures could be sanctioned under strict guidelines.

It’s the type of news that could give football-starved fans hope, but the Spurs supporters on Twitter are looking at the situation through a more holistic, humanitarian lens.

Indeed, the Lilywhites faithful are far from impressed with the report and have suggested the endeavour to sanction football’s return is greedy and unrealistic during a period of time in which sport should not be a matter of priority.

Are the PL chasing an insensitive dream?

Yes Vote No Vote

Here’s how the Spurs fans reacted to the news…

They are living in a dream world — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) April 5, 2020

They are insane if they think this is realistic. Its crazy how disconnected the league seems to be from reality, their refusal to accept that the season isnt resuming anytime soon is appalling. — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) April 5, 2020

Oh lord 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Naomi (@Naomi06200013) April 5, 2020

This is absolutely stupid and is embarrassing- no respect for those ill and those that have lost their lives — Michael Burdon (@Woodlandmikey) April 5, 2020

I really don’t understand the need to do this. It is such an insignificance at the moment. Just finish it when it’s safe to do so. How can the country be told to stay indoors but it’s alright for 40-odd people to gather for a game of footy. Madness. https://t.co/SdqjPGaaHC — Joe Walker (@joe3walker) April 5, 2020