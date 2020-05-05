 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans fuming at latest transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 07:39pm

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of spending big this summer were already slim given Daniel Levy’s tight constraints over his chequebook, but fresh reports emerging this week suggest there’s genuinely very little chance a single fee is spent.

According to Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard, Spurs’ transfer plans have been reduced to signing free agents and landing players via swap deals, and such a revelation has left fans in north London absolutely reeling.

The current financial climate is bleak due to the ongoing pandemic sweeping the nation, and this has dealt a devastating blow to not just Spurs, but football too.

Jose Mourinho’s chances of rebuilding Mauricio Pochettino’s squad is looking increasingly unlikely, and while he will be able to spend the money from player sales, it is expected that he primarily operates using the free-agent market and any possible swap deals.

The Portuguese chief’s former Chelsea winger Willian has been one name touted for a switch across the capital, as per TEAMtalk.

Here’s how the Spurs faithful have been reacting to these recent developments…

