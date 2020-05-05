Spurs fans fuming at latest transfer report

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of spending big this summer were already slim given Daniel Levy’s tight constraints over his chequebook, but fresh reports emerging this week suggest there’s genuinely very little chance a single fee is spent.

According to Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard, Spurs’ transfer plans have been reduced to signing free agents and landing players via swap deals, and such a revelation has left fans in north London absolutely reeling.

The current financial climate is bleak due to the ongoing pandemic sweeping the nation, and this has dealt a devastating blow to not just Spurs, but football too.

Jose Mourinho’s chances of rebuilding Mauricio Pochettino’s squad is looking increasingly unlikely, and while he will be able to spend the money from player sales, it is expected that he primarily operates using the free-agent market and any possible swap deals.

Should Levy be doing more to back Mourinho this summer?

100%! Vote He can't! Vote

The Portuguese chief’s former Chelsea winger Willian has been one name touted for a switch across the capital, as per TEAMtalk.

Here’s how the Spurs faithful have been reacting to these recent developments…

Levy is doing it for years, should be no huge deal — TaiGa SZN (@GodTilted) May 4, 2020

Levy rubbing his hands the cretin — Thank you #NHS (@KlinsmannsDive) May 4, 2020

Great — Jack H (@JH_THFC) May 4, 2020

There’s just no point… give him freedom, we save the most money out of every big team across the big leagues…. it’s ridiculous — Marcus Sampson (@MarcusSampson14) May 4, 2020

Expected nothing less. Time fans stayed at home until the rancid ENIC sell up. — Jon Boyes (@jonboyes) May 4, 2020

Imagine my shock — Sean Ginge Phelan (@GingePhelan) May 4, 2020

Wonder what happened to the Dybala money? Either we weren't serious about paying 70 million for him or it's still sat there ready to be spent. I'll let you decide….. — Dan (@ElCapitain82) May 4, 2020

Levy always has an excuse😆 https://t.co/oyVVJXLtBa — Hannah Charles (@Hannah25Charles) May 4, 2020

We are a joke of a club honestly 😂 https://t.co/GUN90eBLzG — Joe daly (@JoeDaly___) May 4, 2020

Levy’s been cutting costs for years, we have no excuse not to spend — Lewis (@AbelSZN_) May 4, 2020

Surprise surprise #Levy not allowing any transfers! Wonder if his £3m bonus gets slashed at the end of the season in these troublesome times?!

I for one am fed up with his repeated lack of investment whilst milking us season ticket holders! #COYS #THFC — Peter (@_petey_pan) May 4, 2020

Perfect for Levy already has excuses not to spend. — Lee Niles (@leeniles75) May 4, 2020

