Spurs fans furious as new home kit is leaked

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 11:45am

Tottenham Hotspur fans haven’t had much joy in 2020.

It began with injuries to both Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko, which then doubled up to see Heung-min Son and January signing Steven Bergwijn join them on the sidelines.

The north Londoners also crashed out of all their remaining cup competitions, including the Champions League where they were finalists just last season.

And Jose Mourinho’s side have sunk seven points adrift of the top four with only nine games to play.

Now supporters have been left reeling even more as their home kit for next term has been leaked on social media.

It remains to be seen whether the Nike-designed strip is accurate or not, but that hasn’t stopped several of the Spurs faithful from throwing in their thoughts about it.

Every word under the sun was used ranging from “disgusting” to “atrocious” and there was even a comparison made to Bolton Wanderers.

Here’s what has been said…

