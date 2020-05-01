Tottenham Hotspur fans haven’t had much joy in 2020.
It began with injuries to both Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko, which then doubled up to see Heung-min Son and January signing Steven Bergwijn join them on the sidelines.
The north Londoners also crashed out of all their remaining cup competitions, including the Champions League where they were finalists just last season.
And Jose Mourinho’s side have sunk seven points adrift of the top four with only nine games to play.
Now supporters have been left reeling even more as their home kit for next term has been leaked on social media.
It remains to be seen whether the Nike-designed strip is accurate or not, but that hasn’t stopped several of the Spurs faithful from throwing in their thoughts about it.
Every word under the sun was used ranging from “disgusting” to “atrocious” and there was even a comparison made to Bolton Wanderers.
Here’s what has been said…
That’s the worst Spurs shirt ever,
why’s it got white sleeves & the main body different
Shocker
— Glory Glory (@gloryglorytott) April 30, 2020
Worst home kit in our history
— ENIC OUT PAUL (@paulyboym1) April 30, 2020
Vile
— nameless #STAYHOME (@yiddooooo) April 30, 2020
Honestly? Absolutely hate it… Of all the ones leaked I think the grey and black striped one is the nicest.. And that’s not even very nice…. Dreadful kits for next season
— Luke Neville (@lukenev13) April 30, 2020
Disgusting
— Yidss (@RaeburnYid) April 30, 2020
One word… horrible
— Suzanne 💙 (@1964suebar) May 1, 2020
A hideous crash of a design, was it designed by a committee of eight year olds after three cans of coke each? “lets put this in, lets add this, and this, there’s free space there, lets fill it with this…”
Also, I don’t like it…
— Neil Carter (@Coq_Au_Ginge) April 30, 2020
That is awful. Nike are doing a terrible job. Stop trying to re-invent the wheel and give us a plain white shirt with blue trim. Yellow away kit and dark blue third. #thfc #coys #spurs #nike
— Sid Humphreys (@SidHumphreys612) April 30, 2020
minging
— Halle (@herbsyhc) April 30, 2020
Dreadful
— Stuart Rogerson (@SandbaggerStu) April 30, 2020
Sick of seeing Spurs kits that make us look like Bolton.
— Christophat Wicked (@GrownStudent) April 30, 2020
Possibly the worst kit in our history
— Jamie THFC 😊(Isloch fc) (@Jamiespur34) April 30, 2020
Hideous
— Larkin (@larkini) April 30, 2020
Its atrocious. I’d rather wear a straight jacket than that. Who ever came up with that design must of been on a wet playtime indoors
— Carter (@darren00carter) April 30, 2020
Shocking
— Steve bergyid (@Robert_dunne91) April 30, 2020
Utter rubbish
— Pouting Mourinho (@kerzuah) April 30, 2020
